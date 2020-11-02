Rare Spider Species Feared Extinct Rediscovered After 25 Years In UK

A rare species of spider that was assumed extinct in the United Kingdom has been rediscovered after more than 25 years. The Great Fox-Spider, which is also known as Alopecosa fabrilis, is red-listed as critically endangered and was thought to be extinct in the UK before it was recently rediscovered on a Ministry of Defence (MOD) training area in Surrey, England. The discovery was made by Mike Waite of Surrey Wildlife Trust, who calls himself a spider enthusiast.

Several males, one female discovered

Waite had been looking for the Great Fox-Spider for more than two years now and his hardwork finally paid off after he found some unidentifiable immature spiderlings on a Ministry of Defence ground that is managed by the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Trust. According to a release issued by the Surrey Wildlife Trust, Waite found several males and one female Great Fox-Spider. The female spider measured 55mm in diameter.

The Great Fox-Spiders are known for their predator-like habit as they hunt down their prey at night like wolves. The spiders have eight eyes on its head, which give them an excellent 360-degree vision. Great Fox-Spiders immobilize their prey, including insects such as beetles, ants, and smaller spiders, by injecting them with venom, which liquefies the internal organs of the insect.

"The Great Fox-Spider has not been seen since 1993 and was feared to be extinct. The spider is at the very edge of its range in the UK, which accounts for its super rarity here. This formidable-looking creature is an impressive beast, perfectly camouflaged and also largely nocturnal, and for all its size it has been remarkably elusive," Mike Waite said.

(Image Credit: Surrey Wildlife Trust/Website)

