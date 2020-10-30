Last Updated:

Park For Hedgehogs Built To Protect The Endangered Species In The UK Is Winning Internet

This 'Park for Hedgehogs' built to protect the endangered Hedgehogs in the UK has been winning the internet for its adorable architecture and meaningful cause.

Park for Hedgehogs

A recent campaign by a holiday resort in the United Kingdom has been winning over the internet lately. The speciality of this campaign is that it offers a resort to hedgehogs who go into hibernation. Through this campaign, they aim at providing a safe hibernation environment to hedgehogs who are now enlisted in the ‘endangered species’ category of wildlife. The adorable settings and the noble cause behind it have left the internet impressed.

A park for hedgehogs?

A Twitter user named Carrie Rose recently released a bunch of pictures describing Parkdean Resorts’ new campaign which aims at saving the endangered hedgehogs. They released a set of pictures and videos showcasing their new holiday homes which have been created for hedgehogs. With the pictures, Carrie Rose shed some light on why such a move was absolutely necessary. She revealed that when hedgehogs go into hibernation, they are under the constant threat of being attacked by foxes or other external stimuli like fires.

This makes them highly vulnerable, hence explaining their decreasing numbers. As an initiative to save these creatures, Parkdean Resorts decided to create a few tiny holiday homes where these creatures can go into hibernation in peace. This initiative was also launched to raise awareness about the decline of hedgehog numbers in the UK. This Twitter handle also appreciated the efforts put in by the resort company’s PR team.

The resort has tiny wooden structures which will provide immense comfort and support to hedgehogs. The place has been studded with tiny flowers and bushes to give these tiny animals a homely feeling. Have a look at the stunning holiday home with all details here.

In the comments section of the tweet, a number of people have complimented Parkdean Resorts’ initiative. They find these holiday homes adorable and need of the hour as hedgehogs need to be protected at all costs. A bunch of people have also used a bunch of emoticons and gifs to express their excitement better. Have a look at a few comments on the park for Hedgehogs here.

