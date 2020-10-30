Park For Hedgehogs Built To Protect The Endangered Species In The UK Is Winning Internet

A recent campaign by a holiday resort in the United Kingdom has been winning over the internet lately. The speciality of this campaign is that it offers a resort to hedgehogs who go into hibernation. Through this campaign, they aim at providing a safe hibernation environment to hedgehogs who are now enlisted in the ‘endangered species’ category of wildlife. The adorable settings and the noble cause behind it have left the internet impressed.

A park for hedgehogs?

A Twitter user named Carrie Rose recently released a bunch of pictures describing Parkdean Resorts’ new campaign which aims at saving the endangered hedgehogs. They released a set of pictures and videos showcasing their new holiday homes which have been created for hedgehogs. With the pictures, Carrie Rose shed some light on why such a move was absolutely necessary. She revealed that when hedgehogs go into hibernation, they are under the constant threat of being attacked by foxes or other external stimuli like fires.

This makes them highly vulnerable, hence explaining their decreasing numbers. As an initiative to save these creatures, Parkdean Resorts decided to create a few tiny holiday homes where these creatures can go into hibernation in peace. This initiative was also launched to raise awareness about the decline of hedgehog numbers in the UK. This Twitter handle also appreciated the efforts put in by the resort company’s PR team.

The resort has tiny wooden structures which will provide immense comfort and support to hedgehogs. The place has been studded with tiny flowers and bushes to give these tiny animals a homely feeling. Have a look at the stunning holiday home with all details here.

Introducing our latest campaign...



A holiday park, for hedgheogs ðŸ¦”ðŸ¦” by @Parkdeanresorts



As hedgehogs go into hibernation and scurry into warm bushes, they put themselves at risk of being attacked or hurt by foxes or fires and need a safe home to hibernate in this winter... pic.twitter.com/la5yT86drQ — Carrie Rose ðŸŽƒ (@CarrieRosePR) October 28, 2020

So we built tiny holiday homes, fit for prickly creatures to keep them safe and secure near a Parkdean Resort.



The initiative was launched to raise awareness of the decline of hedgehogs in the UK since they made the endangered species list this year for the first time ever. — Carrie Rose ðŸŽƒ (@CarrieRosePR) October 28, 2020

Aswell as highlighting the woodland and wildlife surrounding many of their resorts.



Find out how you can help hedgehogs this winter here: https://t.co/S1DfqBkaA4#hopeforhedgehogs pic.twitter.com/3xxmMu1hZg — Carrie Rose ðŸŽƒ (@CarrieRosePR) October 28, 2020

In the comments section of the tweet, a number of people have complimented Parkdean Resorts’ initiative. They find these holiday homes adorable and need of the hour as hedgehogs need to be protected at all costs. A bunch of people have also used a bunch of emoticons and gifs to express their excitement better. Have a look at a few comments on the park for Hedgehogs here.

this is literally the cutest thing i’ve ever seen! — BOO-rion hall-turner ðŸŽƒ (@orionhallturner) October 28, 2020

Adorable! ðŸ˜ — Briony Cullin (@brionycullin) October 29, 2020

This is so good ðŸ˜ — Lona Price Jones (@LonaPJ) October 29, 2020

