The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Flights Cancelled Across Britain As Storm Dennis Triggers Flood Alerts

UK News

Storm Dennis, the second storm in a week, struck Britain on Feb 15 prompting flood alerts in several regions of the country disrupting flights, as per reports.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Flights

Storm Dennis, the second storm in a week, struck Britain on February 15 prompting flood alerts in several regions of the country disrupting flights and train services, as per reports. Incessant rainfall and strong winds hit several parts of the country that caused disruption to transport, severe flooding and snapped electricity in thousands of homes, as per the reports. EasyJet has issued a warning of "significant disruption" to its operations with multiple flights cancelled and advised passengers to check with their airlines before they step out of their homes. 

READ: Storm Dennis Approaches UK, 'danger To Life' Warning Issued By Met Office

Hundreds of flights and trains cancelled

Hundreds of flights and trains have been cancelled across the United Kingdom as Storm Dennis hit the country on Saturday, international media reported. As the storm approaches, military personnel have also been deployed in West Yorkshire to help manage the flood risk. Forecasters have issued a separate weather warning for rain and wind covering most of the UK till Monday. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department took to Twitter to issue several weather warnings for heavy rains and strong winds as well as deep floodwater which may cause danger to life. 

READ: Storm Dennis Disrupts Flights Across UK, Military Deployed To Manage Risk

As for Saturday, more than 230 EasyJet flights have been cancelled. "We are working closely with the Met office and aim to minimise disruption to flights as much as possible, " it wrote on its website. Meanwhile, British Airways has also announced the cancellation of several flights and offered rebooking options. "We recognise the uncertainty that the expected bad weather may be causing customers, and have therefore introduced flexible rebooking options for customers booked on short-haul flights in or out of Heathrow, Gatwick or London City airports on Saturday," it said on its official website.

 READ: Storm Ciara Blows Aircraft Sideways As It Tries To Land In Heart-stopping Clip

READ: Storm Ciara Claims Its First Victim As Falling Tree Kills Mercedes Driver

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AJIT PAWAR ON MVA CLASHES
PM MODI'S ADDRESS IN VARANASI
KEJRIWAL TAKES OATH
MUFFLERMAN RETURNS
'AAM AADMI' TO 3-TIME DELHI CM
VIRAT KOHLI'S FUNNY MOMENT