Flights Cancelled Across Britain As Storm Dennis Triggers Flood Alerts

Storm Dennis, the second storm in a week, struck Britain on February 15 prompting flood alerts in several regions of the country disrupting flights and train services, as per reports. Incessant rainfall and strong winds hit several parts of the country that caused disruption to transport, severe flooding and snapped electricity in thousands of homes, as per the reports. EasyJet has issued a warning of "significant disruption" to its operations with multiple flights cancelled and advised passengers to check with their airlines before they step out of their homes.

Saturday afternoon will be very wet and windy across the UK with #StormDennis and lots of weather warnings in force



— Met Office (@metoffice) February 15, 2020

Hundreds of flights and trains cancelled

Hundreds of flights and trains have been cancelled across the United Kingdom as Storm Dennis hit the country on Saturday, international media reported. As the storm approaches, military personnel have also been deployed in West Yorkshire to help manage the flood risk. Forecasters have issued a separate weather warning for rain and wind covering most of the UK till Monday. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department took to Twitter to issue several weather warnings for heavy rains and strong winds as well as deep floodwater which may cause danger to life.

A number of warnings have been updated across the UK as #StormDennis approaches, including changes to the Amber rain warnings across Wales.

More information can be found here: 👇https://t.co/FxfMQT0hrN



— Met Office (@metoffice) February 15, 2020

A 'bomb cyclone' #Dennis could challenge the most intense North Atlantic cyclones on record this weekend – a new intense extra-tropical cyclone is expected to deepen to near 915 mbar tomorrow, and push a severe windstorm towards western Europe on Sunday — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 14, 2020

As for Saturday, more than 230 EasyJet flights have been cancelled. "We are working closely with the Met office and aim to minimise disruption to flights as much as possible, " it wrote on its website. Meanwhile, British Airways has also announced the cancellation of several flights and offered rebooking options. "We recognise the uncertainty that the expected bad weather may be causing customers, and have therefore introduced flexible rebooking options for customers booked on short-haul flights in or out of Heathrow, Gatwick or London City airports on Saturday," it said on its official website.

