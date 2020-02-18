The Debate
Sadiq Khan's Tweet About Trans Rights Leaves Netizens Divided

UK News

Member of the Labour Party and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan recently tweeted about 'LGBT History Month' but left netizens divided over 'trans rights'.

Sadiq Khan

Member of the Labour Party and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan recently tweeted about 'LGBT History Month' but left netizens divided. In his Twitter post, Khan claimed that “all gender identities are valid” after reportedly the members of the party Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Emily Thornberry signed a pledge to demand a possible expulsion of transphobic hate groups from the party. As the Mayor of London said he identifies all genders on February 16 and openly supported 'trans rights', the internet users assumed that he knew about the ongoing tensions in politics regarding gender and sex.

Many Labour members have also supported a group called 'Women Place UK' which argued that an individual's gender identity and self-identification is not outpowered by the sex they are born with. The group also initiated an online hashtag 'Expel Me' in the party in which women claimed that “males can not be women” and that “trans rights” will hinder theirs. However, this stance was at odds with the trans-inclusive feminism.

Netizens question Labour MP

However, after Khan's post, most people were seen targetting him regarding the ongoing tiff and one of the internet users also asked, “what is a woman?”. It was Khan's recent post which has re-ignited the debate regarding sex and genders, while most people say sex is above the gender which the human identifies after birth others call for acknowledgement of trans beings. 

