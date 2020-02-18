Sadiq Khan's Tweet About Trans Rights Leaves Netizens Divided

Member of the Labour Party and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan recently tweeted about 'LGBT History Month' but left netizens divided. In his Twitter post, Khan claimed that “all gender identities are valid” after reportedly the members of the party Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Emily Thornberry signed a pledge to demand a possible expulsion of transphobic hate groups from the party. As the Mayor of London said he identifies all genders on February 16 and openly supported 'trans rights', the internet users assumed that he knew about the ongoing tensions in politics regarding gender and sex.

Trans women are women.

Trans men are men.

Non-binary people are non-binary.

All gender identities are valid.

#LGBTHistoryMonth — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) February 16, 2020

Many Labour members have also supported a group called 'Women Place UK' which argued that an individual's gender identity and self-identification is not outpowered by the sex they are born with. The group also initiated an online hashtag 'Expel Me' in the party in which women claimed that “males can not be women” and that “trans rights” will hinder theirs. However, this stance was at odds with the trans-inclusive feminism.

I’m a member of @UKLabour

I’m a lesbian who is same sex attracted. I know humans are sexually dimorphic & sex is immutable. Women are oppressed on the basis

of our sexed bodies. I support safe spaces& services for women on the basis of sex. I support @Womans_Place_UK

#expelme — Jane Waring (@warijan) February 11, 2020

I am a member of the Labour Party

I spoke at @Womans_Place_UK #WomensLib2020

I do not believe male people can be women

If "trans rights" means males in women's single sex spaces, sports & associations there is a conflict w women's rights@AngelaRayner @RLong_Bailey #expelme pic.twitter.com/cqLRshwbhG — Maya Forstater (@MForstater) February 11, 2020

Please feel free to share our 5 resolutions widely to ensure people know what our campaign is all about. #ExpelMe



1/5 Women have a right to self-organise

2/5 The law must work for women

3/5 An end to violence against women pic.twitter.com/57hPls8f0E — Womans_Place_UK (@Womans_Place_UK) February 13, 2020

Netizens question Labour MP

However, after Khan's post, most people were seen targetting him regarding the ongoing tiff and one of the internet users also asked, “what is a woman?”. It was Khan's recent post which has re-ignited the debate regarding sex and genders, while most people say sex is above the gender which the human identifies after birth others call for acknowledgement of trans beings.

Mayor of London,

What is a woman? — Fionne Orlander (@FionneOrlander) February 16, 2020

Seahorses are horses.

Hotdogs are dogs.

Narcissism is an identity. — Tara (@Tara_lyn1) February 17, 2020

By your logic:



Women are transwomen

Men are transmen



Thus all gender identities are meaningless and cancel each other out.



I’ve got an idea. Let’s categorise people by sex? Much more simple, right? pic.twitter.com/5rs0QjhvKY — The Fat Controller👊 (@itsjillgardner) February 16, 2020

Women are adult human females

Men are adult human males



TW like me are adult transsexual males

TM are adult transsexual females



Transsexuals modify sex characteristics but changing sex is impossible.



Cannot believe I have to state this to the Mayor of London in 2020. — Fionne Orlander (@FionneOrlander) February 16, 2020

When the mayor of London tweets ideological dogma, it’s utterly concerning. — JessDeWahls (@JessDeWahls) February 16, 2020

