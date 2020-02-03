Marvel To Cast Angelica Ross For Trans Role In 'Loki'? Actor Responds With Obscure Tweet

Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki series is all set to debut on Disney+ later this year. The series has started its production and thus, definitive news about its cast has started surfacing on the internet. It was revealed that actor Owen Wilson has joined the cast of Loki. Now, it is being speculated that transgender actor Angelica Ross is going to join the cast soon. But, Angelica was quick to shoot down the rumours by neither confirming nor denying her part in Marvel's Loki.

Angelica Ross' Tweet addressing Loki rumours

Unfortunately at this time I can neither confirm or deny the rumors about me being a part of the new @MarvelStudios & @disneyplus series #Loki. I will say though that y’all internet sleuths are something else. Found one article that had more info than I knew 😂 pic.twitter.com/OP2BUYgYLz — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) February 3, 2020

In the recent tweet by Angelica Ross, she expresses that the internet knows about her collaboration with Marvel more than what she does herself. It was revealed back in 2019 that Marvel is looking forward to cast a transgender actor to represent the LGBTQIA+ communities for a project. The casting call for Marvel's upcoming project was leaked which revealed that Marvel is looking for a transgender woman in her 20s or 30s with a listing of 'Transgender actors only'. It was highly anticipated that Angelica Ross will be Marvel's next big launch with Loki, but she had denied it back in July 2019 with a tweet.

Ummmm @Marvel? They keep asking if I’m joining the family. You want to tell ‘em? #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/f0uXMavjih — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) July 29, 2019

Image courtesy - Angelica Ross Instagram

