Sajid Javid Resigns As UK Chancellor, Internet Shocked By 'sudden Attack Of Moral Decency'

In a recent turn of events, Sajid Javid resigned as chancellor in the middle of Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle and his dramatic departure has created a lot of stir on Twitter. Johnson reshuffled his Cabinet on February 13 and in a massive shakeup several ministers were shifted to different portfolios, while others lost their Cabinet seats. Indian-origin British MP Rishi Sunak replaced Javid and became UK chancellor of the Exchequer.

According to international media reports, Javid has now become the shortest-serving Chancellor since Iain MacLoed in 1970. Several internet users joked about Javid and especially because he was due to deliver a budget in less than a month.

* Then constructively dismiss him and replace him with a billionaire pic.twitter.com/QMF2Fn8rKT — Jonathan Reynolds (@jreynoldsMP) February 13, 2020

Sajid Javid has resigned. Has he had a sudden attack of moral decency? pic.twitter.com/RKrIeIN04r — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) February 13, 2020

READ: Sajid Javid Trolled For Stating He Was Travelling To 'north England' Not 'Sunderland'

Comprehensive list of Sajid Javid’s achievements as Chancellor:



-

-

-

-

-

- unveiled a 50p coin

-

-

- — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) February 13, 2020

Wow! Sajid Javid has found a spine! Resigned cos Johnson insisted he sack his advisors and replace them with hand picked officials chosen by No 10. Sky News says Rishi Sunak to replace him... oh my god if true we are even more doomed... — Mandoline Word-Smith 🍰 (@Mandoline_Blue) February 13, 2020

A shame to see Sajid Javid go before he had chance to tell us what his dad did. — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) February 13, 2020

READ: Rishi Sunak 'honoured' To Be Appointed As UK’s New Finance Minister

Sajid Javid resigning because he wouldn’t ditch his advisers shows Dominic Cummings is being allowed to treat Senior Ministers like children — Kevin Brennan MP (@KevinBrennanMP) February 13, 2020

Blimey.

Sajid Javid resigns as Chancellor.

That's the forthcoming budget down the Ubend ? — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) February 13, 2020

Sunak's appointment leaves netizens divided

According to reports, soon after the appointment, Sajid Javid said that Rishi Sunak was the perfect candidate for the job. Sunak had been working under Javid as the Treasury chief secretary. Rishi Sunak was first elected to the UK parliament in the year 2015 and initially served as Chief Secretary to the treasury. His appointment also left a lot of people divided and a few even went ahead to express their opinion in the comments section.

I think you should have given that job to Priti Patel. It’d be wonderful to see her even more out of her depth. And hopefully Mark Francois to Defence. Look forward to the photo shoot of him being lowered onto an aircraft carrier from a helicopter. — David Rice (@DavidRice22) February 13, 2020

READ: UK: Rishi Sunak Appointed As Chancellor Of The Exchequer, Netizens Divided

Even his real smile looks fake.

He's perfect for the job! — Gordon Derry (@Rockster001) February 13, 2020

READ: UK: Rishi Sunak Appointed As Chancellor Of The Exchequer, Netizens Divided

