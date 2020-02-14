The Debate
Sajid Javid Resigns As UK Chancellor, Internet Shocked By 'sudden Attack Of Moral Decency'

UK News

Sajid Javid resigned as chancellor in the middle of Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle and his dramatic departure has created a lot of stir on Twitter.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sajid Javid

In a recent turn of events, Sajid Javid resigned as chancellor in the middle of Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle and his dramatic departure has created a lot of stir on Twitter. Johnson reshuffled his Cabinet on February 13 and in a massive shakeup several ministers were shifted to different portfolios, while others lost their Cabinet seats. Indian-origin British MP Rishi Sunak replaced Javid and became UK chancellor of the Exchequer. 

According to international media reports, Javid has now become the shortest-serving Chancellor since Iain MacLoed in 1970. Several internet users joked about Javid and especially because he was due to deliver a budget in less than a month. 

Sunak's appointment leaves netizens divided

According to reports, soon after the appointment, Sajid Javid said that Rishi Sunak was the perfect candidate for the job. Sunak had been working under Javid as the Treasury chief secretary. Rishi Sunak was first elected to the UK parliament in the year 2015 and initially served as Chief Secretary to the treasury. His appointment also left a lot of people divided and a few even went ahead to express their opinion in the comments section. 

