Kate Middleton Taking Fashion Inspiration From Meghan Markle? Fans Seem To Think So

Kate Middleton has an excellent royal style, with subtle monotones and pastel hue combinations. Her sophisticated and neat styles are major style inspirations for many.

Recently, she visited the Ely and Caerau Children’s Centre in Cardiff, Wales. During her visit, she donned a neat flowing crème camel coat for her day look. The Massimo Dutti designer wear was apt for her visit to the health centre.

Her contribution to young ones and their development was indeed noticed by fans and followers of the Royal family.

Kate Middleton’s solution for the windy winters were paired with heeled dark boots. The overcoat laid nicely on the print skirt from the brand Zara. The look was completed with a pendant neckpiece, the signature drop earrings and her engagement ring.

However, followers of the Royal family noticed that Kate Middleton’s outfit was rather inspired by Meghan Markle’s coat. Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the Canada House in London. During the visit, Meghan wore a similar coat.

The visit came days before the two stepped down as senior royalties. The coat was a Stella McCartney wool. Meghan, however, paired the whole set differently. She donned the coat with a brown midi skirt, pumps, and minimal accessories.

Fans shared some pictures comparing Kate and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s style cues come from a mix of dark yet neat shades of colour. Even while dressing for royal appearances and events, the two have donned similar styles. Their outfits follow due protocols set for the royals, but since the former has stepped down, it will be interesting to see her new style game.

