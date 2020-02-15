Storm Dennis Approaches UK, 'danger To Life' Warning Issued By Met Office

Meteorological Office has warned citizens of “danger to life" due to the probability of "severe" gales and flooding for multiple areas across the UK as Storm Dennis descends on the nation. The Met has issued amber weather warnings for many parts of the country including Northern England, Wales and Southwest England. It had also issued almost nationwide yellow warning for wind and rain, international media reported.

⚠️⚠️ As #stormdennis approaches keep checking our website for flood alerts & warnings - updated every 15 mins. https://t.co/d5rmWaEC2z #floodaware #staysafe — Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru | Natural Resources Wales (@NatResWales) February 15, 2020

Read: Heggie’s `Dead Man Walking’ Gets Met Opera Premiere In 20-21

'Explosive cyclogenesis'

The weather office has also waned citizens of potential dangers of life due to fast flowing or deep floodwaters. According to reports, the winds could go up to 70mph on the coasts. Several Warnings have been issued otherwise for as the storm is expected to bring with it a month’s worth of rainfall. Yesterday, the Met Office confirmed that Storm Dennis will fulfil the criteria required to be termed a ‘weather bomb’ with central pressure set to drop more than 24mb over 23 hours in a rapid “explosive cyclogenesis”.

Read: 'Angel In The Sky': Hiker Captures Stunning Photo Of Rare Weather Phenomenon

Two intense storm centers, both with hurricane force winds (sustained over 100 mph) are phasing together and rapidly intensifying. The result will be a superstorm in the North Atlantic.



This is incredible to watch. #StormDennis pic.twitter.com/j1yPolRY0P — Craig Ceecee (@CC_StormWatch) February 15, 2020

A number of warnings have been updated across the UK as #StormDennis approaches, including changes to the Amber rain warnings across Wales.

More information can be found here: 👇https://t.co/FxfMQT0hrN



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/8FIDF05t7U — Met Office (@metoffice) February 15, 2020

Read: Storm Dennis Disrupts Flights Across UK, Military Deployed To Manage Risk

Read: Premier League: Will Matches Get Cancelled Due To Storm Dennis?

Hundreds of flights and trains have been cancelled across the United Kingdom because of the storm. Military personnel have also been deployed in West Yorkshire to help manage the flood risk, international media reported.