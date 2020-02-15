The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Storm Dennis Approaches UK, 'danger To Life' Warning Issued By Met Office

UK News

The Meteorological Office has warned citizens of “danger to life" due to the probability of "severe" gales and flooding for multiple areas across the UK.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Storm Dennis

Meteorological Office has warned citizens of “danger to life" due to the probability of "severe" gales and flooding for multiple areas across the UK as Storm Dennis descends on the nation. The Met has issued amber weather warnings for many parts of the country including Northern England, Wales and Southwest England. It had also issued almost nationwide yellow warning for wind and rain, international media reported.

Read: Heggie’s `Dead Man Walking’ Gets Met Opera Premiere In 20-21

'Explosive cyclogenesis'

The weather office has also waned citizens of potential dangers of life due to fast flowing or deep floodwaters. According to reports,  the winds could go up to 70mph on the coasts. Several Warnings have been issued otherwise for as the storm is expected to bring with it a month’s worth of rainfall. Yesterday, the Met Office confirmed that Storm Dennis will fulfil the criteria required to be termed a ‘weather bomb’ with central pressure set to drop more than 24mb over 23 hours in a rapid “explosive cyclogenesis”.

Read: 'Angel In The Sky': Hiker Captures Stunning Photo Of Rare Weather Phenomenon

Read: Storm Dennis Disrupts Flights Across UK, Military Deployed To Manage Risk

Read: Premier League: Will Matches Get Cancelled Due To Storm Dennis?

Hundreds of flights and trains have been cancelled across the United Kingdom because of the storm. Military personnel have also been deployed in West Yorkshire to help manage the flood risk, international media reported. 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DIGVIJAYA ENTERS FRAY
SHAHEEN BAGH: 'WILL MEET AMIT SHAH'
TEJASHWI YADAV SLAMS JDU
SENA WORKERS THRASH OFFICER
MANISH SISODIA ON SPECIAL GUESTS
KAMBALA 'BUFFALO' RACER GETS TRAIL