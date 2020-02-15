The Debate
Storm Dennis Disrupts Flights Across UK, Military Deployed To Manage Risk

UK News

Hundreds of flights and trains have been cancelled across the United Kingdom as Storm Dennis is all set to hit the country on Saturday.

Storm Dennis

Hundreds of flights and trains have been cancelled across the United Kingdom as Storm Dennis is all set to hit the country on Saturday, international media reported. As the storm approaches, military personnel have also been deployed in West Yorkshire to help manage the flood risk. 

Read: Premier League: Will Matches Get Cancelled Due To Storm Dennis?

Rains till Monday

Forecasters have issued a separate weather warning for rain and wind covering most of the UK till Monday. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department took to Twitter to issue several weather warnings for heavy rains and strong winds as well as deep floodwater which may cause danger to life. 

Read: Enormous Waves Race Across Atlantic, UK Braces For Storm

As for Saturday, more than 230 easyJets flights have been cancelled. "We are working closely with the Met office and aim to minimise disruption to flights as much as possible, " it wrote on its website. Meanwhile, British Airways has also announced the cancellation of several flights and offered rebooking options. "We recognise the uncertainty that the expected bad weather may be causing customers, and have therefore introduced flexible rebooking options for customers booked on short-haul flights in or out of Heathrow, Gatwick or London City airports on Saturday," it said on its official website. 

Read: Video Of NASA Astronaut Reuniting With Her Dog Takes Internet By Storm

Read:  'Lucifer' Season 5 Will See Dennis Haysbert As God In Popular Netflix Show

