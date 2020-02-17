The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Storm Dennis Forces Plane To Land Sideways On Runway As Hundreds Of Flights Grounded

UK News

After battling strong headwinds caused by Storm Dennis, a plane managed to pull off an extraordinary landing at the Heathrow Airport in London

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Storm Dennis

After battling strong headwinds caused by Storm Dennis, a plane managed to pull off an extraordinary landing at the Heathrow Airport in London. According to the footage that was uploaded on social media, that aircraft can be seen hovering sideways over the runway before successfully landing.

Storm has delayed and cancelled hundreds of flights

The flight in the daring video was an Etihad Airbus A380 aircraft. Storm Dennis has grounded hundreds of flights in the United Kingdom; easyJet alone cancelled more than 230 flights. Storm Dennis is the second storm to hit the United Kingdom in the last two weeks and has brought with it strong winds and heavy rainfall over the last weekend.

As Storm Dennis continues to trouble daily life in the country, UK's Environment Agency has issued a record number of flood warnings and alerts across England as some parts have received a month's worth of rainfall in just two days. According to John Curtin, who is the Environment Agencies flood and coastal risk management executive director, there have been over 500 warnings and alerts issued as per Sunday which was a record.

Read: Storm Dennis Approaches UK, 'danger To Life' Warning Issued By Met Office

Read: Storm Dennis Disrupts Flights Across UK, Military Deployed To Manage Risk

(Image Credit: Pixabay)

Read: Premier League: Will Matches Get Cancelled Due To Storm Dennis?

Read: UK Issues Rare 'danger To Life' Warning Over Storm Dennis

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP: 'STUDENTS WILL NOT BE LET GO'
PM MODI'S ADDRESS IN VARANASI
SIBAL SLAMS CENTRE AND POLICE
MUFFLERMAN RETURNS
AKHILESH YADAV SLAMS BJP OVER JAMIA
VIRAT KOHLI'S FUNNY MOMENT