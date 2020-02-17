Storm Dennis Forces Plane To Land Sideways On Runway As Hundreds Of Flights Grounded

After battling strong headwinds caused by Storm Dennis, a plane managed to pull off an extraordinary landing at the Heathrow Airport in London. According to the footage that was uploaded on social media, that aircraft can be seen hovering sideways over the runway before successfully landing.

Storm has delayed and cancelled hundreds of flights

The flight in the daring video was an Etihad Airbus A380 aircraft. Storm Dennis has grounded hundreds of flights in the United Kingdom; easyJet alone cancelled more than 230 flights. Storm Dennis is the second storm to hit the United Kingdom in the last two weeks and has brought with it strong winds and heavy rainfall over the last weekend.

Video captures impressive Etihad A380 crosswind landing at London Heathrow during Storm Dennis today (Video: speedbirdtv). https://t.co/5JO5x17wSE pic.twitter.com/wxVkhSkxP0 — Breaking Aviation News (@breakingavnews) February 15, 2020

As Storm Dennis continues to trouble daily life in the country, UK's Environment Agency has issued a record number of flood warnings and alerts across England as some parts have received a month's worth of rainfall in just two days. According to John Curtin, who is the Environment Agencies flood and coastal risk management executive director, there have been over 500 warnings and alerts issued as per Sunday which was a record.

BREAKING: we now have the most flood warnings and alerts in force (594) in England than any other day on record. Stay safe and updated here https://t.co/K5GUW3z87V pic.twitter.com/0IEdWBAOpi — John Curtin (@johncurtinEA) February 16, 2020

There is a Severe Flood Warning in Wales - our colleagues in @NatResWales manage flood risk for Wales - please follow their advice here #StormDennis https://t.co/cRrB3kLLLF pic.twitter.com/IPzFATrE8G — John Curtin (@johncurtinEA) February 16, 2020

A ‘bomb cyclone’ #Dennis could challenge the most intense North Atlantic cyclones on record this weekend – a new intense extra-tropical cyclone is expected to deepen to near 915 mbar tomorrow, and push a severe windstorm towards western Europe on Sunday:https://t.co/unuDqGAdgt — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 14, 2020

This is an extraordinary map of where is beening affected by flooding from #StormDennis. Over 500 live flood warnings and alerts - and I’m afraid more to come - keep close to the detail here https://t.co/K5GUW3z87V pic.twitter.com/wDcVC5TnrB — John Curtin (@johncurtinEA) February 16, 2020

(Image Credit: Pixabay)

