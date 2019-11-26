Stormzy Is Better At Rap Than Politics: UK Minister Michael Gove

UK minister Michael Gove dismissed rapper Stormzy's negative statements about Prime Minister Boris Johnson, stating that he was a really good rapper as compared to a political analyst. Gove further added that Stormzy's political views were pretty clear when he wore a stab vest at a stage in Glastonbury. The singer was seen wearing a stab-proof vest with a Britain's flag printed on it, adding that he supported Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and called Boris Johnson sinister.

Stormzy criticises Boris Johnson

Part of Stormzy's lyrics at the festival in Glastonbury criticised the British Prime Minister and added that it was important for everyone to register by the end of November 26 in order to vote. The rapper stated that Boris Johnson was a 'sinister' and he had no sympathy for the citizens of Britain.

Stormzy made evident his support for Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in the December 12 elections as he asked people to register to be considered eligible to vote. The rapper asked people to support the Labour Party to bring about a change and bring an end difficult measures created by the current government.

He added that Jeremy Corbyn had been one of the very few people who fought against injustice of any kind in his political career from apartheid in South Africa to the bombing in Libya.

Four million children in our country are living in poverty and it's set to get worse if the Tories stay in power. There's a clear choice at this General Election. pic.twitter.com/mXqtXPZNC2 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 25, 2019

Jeremy Corbyn's promise

Jeremy Corbyn promised that if he is elected to power then he would ensure that every child will have the opportunity to study art, learn music and develop their sense of creativity. It includes a 1 billion pounds of investment for constructing and building libraries, museums and art galleries and a capital 175 million pounds a year in an arts pupil program to ensure that every student in the country has access to art.

