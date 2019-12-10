Street Artist Banksy Creates New Mural Highlighting Homelessness

The legendary street artist Banksy has created a new art installation in Birmingham. Banksy in his new installation has created a wall art where he painted two reindeers on the wall beside a bench. The way the artist has approached the wall painting, it seems that the reindeers are pulling the bench as sleigh on their way to Santa’s grotto.

Banksy's new art installation

The artist posted a video on Instagram to depict his work where a homeless man is seen laying down on a park bench with his bags under his head. In the video, it seems that the reindeers are pulling the bench. The video is accompanied by background music with lyrics 'I'll be home for Christmas.' The video was viewed 1.4 million times in just a span of three hours.

The video not just embraced the painting but also highlighted the issue of homelessness. The video was posted with a caption that reads, "God bless Birmingham. In the 20 minutes, we filmed Ryan on this bench, passers-by gave him a hot drink, two chocolate bars and a lighter - without him ever asking for anything." The video gathered thousands of comments and likes, where people appreciated the acts of generosity and kindness. One of the PR firms, Stand Agency posted a tweet saying that the painting highlighted the issue of homelessness on the occasion of Christmas. One of the Labour Parties used the opportunity to ask for votes from the people who wish to get rid of the problem.

#Banksy drawing attention to homelessness this #Christmas in Birmingham in his trademark hard-hitting fashion.



It's also heart-warming to hear about the kindness and generosity of people walking past as this was being filmed. https://t.co/RK1ZXsA4RU — Stand Agency (@standsays) December 9, 2019

Genious from #Banksy , hopefully this artwork raises awareness and gets vulnerable people off the streets, and into warmer accommodation this Christmas and new year https://t.co/zcaq29OOHK — 🤚🏼 Ryan Hand 🖐🏼 (@RyanHand_) December 9, 2019

Some people also devised a conspiracy theory that the homeless man on the bench might be Banksy. In the past, there have been several theories about the identity of the infamous artist and yet none prevailed.

