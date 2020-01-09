Netizens Assume Meghan Markle 'will Start Acting Again' After Recent Announcement

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced there 'stepping back as Senior members' of the Royal family on January 8, netizens have started speculating that Meghan Markle 'might return to acting'. The 'groundbreaking' announcement by the Royals, has taken the internet by the storm with people posting their own predictions about the reasons and outcomes of the 'Royal break-up'. However, the official account of the Duke and Duchess had shared the news 'after months of reflection and internal discussions' and then made the 'transition'.

Meghan Markle can now go back to acting and play herself in season 6 of the Crown. Best of both worlds. — amanda christine (@manders92) January 9, 2020

Hopefully Meghan Markle can go back to acting now rather than being an ornament people slag off. — lightupvirginmary 💋 (@lightupvm) January 9, 2020

If Meghan Markle decides to go back into acting, she’ll easily overtake her fellow woman of colour, Scarlett Johansson, to become the highest-paid actress in the world. — Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi (@Pearloysias) January 8, 2020

If this all sets up a Meghan Markle return to acting while Harry carries her bags at the Oscars... pic.twitter.com/nyXqViAk07 — Kelly 🕷📚 • 124 (@hughesytweets) January 8, 2020

I won’t be surprised if Meghan Markle wakes up one day and say she wants to go back to acting. — 👑 AbduL 👑 (@Abdul_TJ) January 8, 2020

If Meghan Markle goes back to acting I will flip. Give her an Oscar. Give the British media nothing to talk shit about — Omar (@LoserOmar) January 8, 2020

It makes perfect sense, actually.



Funny, I randomly wondered yesterday morning if Meghan Markle would go back to acting. And I mean truly random, too, since I haven't exactly been keeping up. — 🌛Tamlyn🌜 (@TamlynRogers) January 9, 2020

If Meghan Markle starts acting again I will watch whatever she is in for the sole purpose of sticking it to that ridiculous archaic farce of an institution. — LX23 (@WeaponLX23) January 9, 2020

Buckingham Palace's statement

While a wave of both criticism and support mounted on the Royal couple, the statement by the Buckingham Palace called the discussions of their stepping back on an 'early-stage'. However, as they 'understand' Prince Harry and Markle's 'desire' to take a different approach, Buckingham Palace said 'these are complicated issues'.

According to the official website of Buckingham Palace, “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through”.

