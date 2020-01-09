The Debate
Netizens Assume Meghan Markle 'will Start Acting Again' After Recent Announcement

UK News

Netizens have started speculating that Markle 'might return to acting' after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their 'stepping back' from Royal family.

Netizens

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced there 'stepping back as Senior members' of the Royal family on January 8, netizens have started speculating that Meghan Markle 'might return to acting'. The 'groundbreaking' announcement by the Royals, has taken the internet by the storm with people posting their own predictions about the reasons and outcomes of the 'Royal break-up'. However, the official account of the Duke and Duchess had shared the news 'after months of reflection and internal discussions' and then made the 'transition'. 

Buckingham Palace's statement 

While a wave of both criticism and support mounted on the Royal couple, the statement by the Buckingham Palace called the discussions of their stepping back on an 'early-stage'. However, as they 'understand' Prince Harry and Markle's 'desire' to take a different approach, Buckingham Palace said 'these are complicated issues'. 

According to the official website of Buckingham Palace, “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

