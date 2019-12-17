Dog Drives Car Into Pool, Owner Rescues With Help Of Wooden Plank

In a hilarious incident, a dog accidentally shifted the gear of his owner's car, driving it into the pond. The dog was rescued by the owner while the car was sinking in the pool. The incident took place in the city of Xinguang which is situated in the Pujiang County in East China's Zhejiang Province, on December 11, when an excited dog was captured in the CCTV camera accidentally driving his owner's SUV into the pond.

Owner left the car open

According to the owner, he parked his SUV and stepped out of it for a moment. The mistake he did was he left the car open with pooch sitting inside alone. Jia the owner of the white SUV said the moment he stepped out of his car, he saw it moving forward and finally plunging into the pond. The owner informed the international media that the car was in the ignition mode. Apparently his dog sitting inside the car accidentally shifted its gear. Jia said that he had gone to get his wallet and a box of products that he had left at the back, only to find his car floating in the shallow water. The dog can be seen trying to come out of the sunroof.

READ: Dog Gets A Home For Christmas After Spending 500 Days In Animal Shelter

READ: The Viral Story Of How Army Dog 'Menaka' Saluted Chinar Corps Commander & He Saluted Back

The owner with the help of a wooden plank rescued the dog. Several local residents also rushed to help the poor dog. One can clearly see a man walking on a pole like structure and getting the dog out of the car.

READ: This Dog Has 6 Legs And He Was Saved From Being Put Down After Being Adopted

A dog that gets a home

Five-year-old dog, Bonita will finally have a home for Christmas after spending 500 days in an animal shelter. The pit bull mix from Niagra Falls, New York has finally got an adopter and her picture has taken the internet by storm. Her Instagram page has already garnered 972 followers in 3 days.

READ: Small Dogs: Popular Dog Breeds Found In India For Pet Dog Enthusiasts