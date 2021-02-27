Delivery Driver's Tearful Video Makes People Emotional, Netizens Send Money To Help

A heartwarming video of an emotional UberEats driver has surfaced on the internet, melting the netizens' hearts. The video features an UberEats driver narrating the struggle that the food delivery people have to go through. The video has now gone viral with netizens are stepping up to help him by providing funds.

Delivery driver's video goes viral

The nearly one minute video begins with Elliot having tearful eyes as he tells how he narrates his struggles. He talks about how nobody cares about the delivery people. ‘You all, I wish people who order Uber eats or doordash understood what its like to be a delivery driver,' he said. He said that he had to spend 45 minutes and had to $3 because the person refused to come out to meet him. The person then tipped him $1.50 and Uber paid him $2.50. He further talks about how he is doing multiple jobs to make ends meet. He said, “It doesn't matter that I'm working multiple jobs, it doesn't matter that I rarely sleep and can barely afford to feed myself”. The video was originally posted on TikTok but went viral after a Twitter user posted it. Let’s have a look at the video.

Something needs to be done about this. pic.twitter.com/PvxbgiQl2s — Christian St. Croix (@SaintsCrossing) February 17, 2021

Netizens react

Emotional on watching the video, netizens took over the comment section. People came together all across the social media platform to help him. "This made me feel bad. I’m definitely tipping $3.50 from now on", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "How do multi-million dollar companies get away with this? All these fees and the tip is the only thing the actual drivers can rely on?!". Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather 3.8 million views.

I just sent him $20. Thanks for the person who put out his Venmo address. I’ve never done that before but I genuinely hope it helps. — zoeydogface (@mzenojones) February 18, 2021

Thank you for sharing. Just sent him $100. Keep paying it forward friends. Stay safe, brighter days ahead. — Burnard Havacamp (@mckenzieda) February 17, 2021

Do you know this man’s name by chance? I would like to help him. — Gabriella Greco (@GabriellaGNYC23) February 17, 2021

This is simply appalling. How can people and employers be so cruel and stingy. https://t.co/I8tSjateuK — HennyMari (@HennyM14) February 27, 2021

A lot of truth in this I hope he's not homeless I know what that's like been there twice myself. https://t.co/GnM9CeKuC0 — 7 Digits (@rippa_real) February 25, 2021

