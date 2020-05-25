UK Proposes Split Three-day Week To Prevent Resurgence Of COVID-19 Cases

To allow the economy to recover, the UK has proposed a split three-day week with workers separated into two different teams as a part of the economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, as per the reports. In a new strategy, The Royal Society for the Advancement of Art, Industry, and Trade (RSA) suggested that the companies must formulate A-Teams and B-Teams, which would work from Monday to Wednesday or Thursday to Saturday in the week.

Based on the arrangements in South Korea, the protocol enables social distancing and keeps large crowds off the roads and streets all on the same days. Further, it would keep the public on the roads scant, while public transport can be less congested, as per the report. Chief executive of the RSA, Matthew Taylor, was quoted saying that the crisis can be an opportunity for positive change. He stated, in a media report, that while people needed to get back to work, there was no going back to “normal”, even if they wanted to.

Measure could become "more permanent"

The new protocol would give the employees learning opportunities, or volunteering, and would lead to a more flexible future for employers and workers, the RSA said in a statement. Taylor was quoted saying, these and other ideas would clearly be up for debate, but it is important that the administration rethinks in order to better rebuild and address the challenges the country faced, from the climate emergency to mass economic uncertainty, he added. Over time, the work of ‘Team a’ and ‘Team b’ could develop into a more permanent three-day week, while negative income tax could become a basic income ceiling for citizens, he further said, speaking to a leading local media.

In the UK, the new work strategy could help companies plan ahead that would lead to a better future – further enhancing the scope for improved performance, building green infrastructure, and converging the citizens and experts closer, managing director of RSA said, according to a local media report. The UK currently has over 259,559 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the country, however, has eased some restrictions and is planning to reopen the country in weeks ahead.

