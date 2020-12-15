UK 'committed To Building Stronger Ties With India' To Tackle Issues Like Terrorism: Raab

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday said that the United Kingdom and India are committed to building a stronger strategic defence partnership that will help tackle issues of mutual concerns, including terrorism, cybersecurity, and maritime security. Raab, who is on a three-day visit to India, said that both countries are committed to building a stronger partnership to tackle security issues in the Indo-Pacific region and elsewhere. Raab also stressed building a secure 5G network along with India to address privacy concerns.

Bilateral, international issues discussed

Dominic Raab arrived in New Delhi on December 14 and held talks with his Indian counterpart Dr. S Jaishankar today at the Hyderabad House. The two officials discussed several bilateral and international issues of mutual interest, including trade. The visit comes ahead of the much-talked-about post-Brexit deadline, which will see the UK formally exit the EU trade agreement from January 1. Raab after the meeting said that he along with Dr. Jaishankar agreed to work together to deliver an Enhanced Trade Partnership that will unlock economic benefit for the UK and India.

Raab is scheduled to meet the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow to discuss a ‘10-year roadmap’ for a new era in the UK-India relationship. The meeting comes ahead of the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to India in January as chief guest at the Republic Day parade. The United Kingdom has invited India to be a guest country at G7 Summit next year.

"As COP26 President and G7 President next year we will work closely with our Indian friends, as they return to the UN Security Council, to boost trade, promote peace and work together as a force for good throughout the Indo-Pacific," Raab said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Foreign Secretary will also meet with Union Minister of Environment Prakash Javadekar to discuss ways to further the UK-India collaboration on climate change. Raab is scheduled to travel to Bengaluru on December 17 to meet with Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and from there he will leave for the United Kingdom.

