UK Contacts Delegates Who Attended Conference With Coronavirus Patient In London

UK government is now making efforts to contact the 250 delegates who might have come across first coronavirus patient in a conference which was held in London, international media reported on February 14. Meanwhile, the coronavirus has killed nearly 1,526 infected over 67,000 people including three outside mainland China. In the United Kingdom, there are nine confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Infected person was a Chinese National

London’s first infected person who was a Chinese national attended the UK Bus Summit at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre on February 6, a British Daily reported. The conference was also attended by two labour party MPs Lilian Greenwood and Alex Sobel. Both of them later said that they were well but are cancelling all public engagements until 20 February as a special precaution.

People who attended the Summit were warned that they might have come into contact with infected Chinese National at the event. On Thursday, Transport Times which was the organiser of the conference sent an email to all attendees informing them that a person confirmed with coronavirus had been at the event. The email also included advice from Public Health England urging delegates that no action was needed if they felt well, but if they developed symptoms such as a fever or cough they should stay indoors, avoid contact with others and call NHS 111.

Meanwhile, a senior health official in the UK told international media that more cases of novel coronavirus are highly likely to be seen in the UK coming from all over the world. Paul Cosford, from Public Health England, told reporters that his teams were putting best efforts to contain the spread of the virus. Many countries worldwide have raised concerns about new cases brought in by people travelling from abroad. Twelve patients who were treated by two Brighton GPs diagnosed with coronavirus have now being contacted by health officials.