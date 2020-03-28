UK Woman Jailed For 12 Weeks After She Coughed At Police Officer

A woman in Norwich, England has been jailed for 12 weeks after she deliberately coughed on an officer’s face. During the act, the woman claimed that she has been tested positive for coronavirus. According to reports, Joanne Turner, 35, became abusive and argumentative when she was confronted by officers for kicking and damaging a car parked outside the Norwich train station.

As per reports, the incident took place at 11pm (Local Time) on March 25 and on March 26 Turner plead guilty in court to assaulting an officer. Turner also admitted to being drunk and disorderly during the exchange. For her actions, she was jailed for 12 weeks. According to reports, Chief Superintendent Dave Marshall has claimed that assaulting emergency workers at any time is a serious offence but the 12-week sentence handed out to Turner is a reflection of the seriousness of the threat posed by the coronavirus and the threats or action of deliberately coughing in someone’s direction.

Marshall further added that hopefully, this harsh sentence serves as a clear warning to anyone that chooses to behave in this manner during a crisis.

Read: "Coronavirus Vaccine Still 12 To 18 Months Away," Says WHO As Covid-19 Global Count Soars

Read: Real Madrid, Man City To Host FIFA 20 Tournament To Raise Funds For Coronavirus Relief

Woman spits on a Police officer

In a similar incident, a woman in Sydney has allegedly coughed and spat on a police officer multiple times in Sydney’s south-west amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, the woman did not stop for the authorities' questioning in Greenacre on March 27 and later accelerated to a speed of 120 km/h. Later when the woman was approached and apprehended for her actions she repeatedly coughed and spat at the arresting officers and then claimed that she was travelling in order to get tested for coronavirus.

As per reports, the woman in question has been charged with a number of serious offences including driving offences and assaulting a police officer on duty. The woman after being arrested was not showing any respiratory symptoms, but the officer she assaulted will undergo testing for coronavirus.

Read: WATCH: Mumbai Shops Shut & Roads Empty As Coronavirus Lockdown Enters Day 4

Read: 'The Batman' Halts Shoot Indefinitely Due To The Ongoing Coronavirus Outbreak