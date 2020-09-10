UK PM Says 'you Must Not Meet In Groups Of More Than 6' After Ban On Gatherings Amid COVID

The UK has announced a social gathering restriction of more than 6 people in England amid the second wave surge of the coronavirus pandemic. Effective from September 14, the new protocol makes large public assembly ‘illegal’ both indoors or outdoors. In an official statement issued by the Downing Street cabinet office, the England residents are prohibited to meet friends and family in a group of more than 6, unless meeting in a household or support bubble with inmates. The UK government announced a fixed penalty notice of £100, doubling for further breaches to a maximum of £3,200.

However, the rule exempts workplaces and voluntary or charitable services. It also leaves out the registered childcare, groups fulfilling legal obligations in court or jury services, emergency assistance, wedding, and civil partnership ceremonies, also religious ceremonies and funerals where at least 30 people can assemble, team sports, and elite sporting competition adhering to health safety measures. Earlier, the legal limit for assembly of people was up to 30, including at private homes, restaurants, and parks, and a penalty of 100-pound ($130) was imposed on non-compliance.

In England from Monday 14 September, you must not meet socially in groups of more than 6 people, indoors or outdoors.



More information: https://t.co/FFc4b9CW8O pic.twitter.com/ENryX16hok — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) September 10, 2020

Downing Street issued the prohibitory orders in view of steep in the positive cases of the COVID-19. At least 2,988 confirmed laboratory cases were recorded in a single highest daily in recent weeks. While the coronavirus caseload in the UK is on the surge, the death toll has remained significantly low, as per the state tally data. Overall, the UK has registered 40,000 fatalities from the coronavirus since the pandemic hit the country. The transmission rate curve has arced upwards on the graph in recent weeks, particularly in the month of August as over 2,400 cases were recorded on September 8, within 24 hours. The new rule will come into force next week.

In a separate advisory, Downing Street issued a new Islands policy introduced to travel corridors, saying, that due to increased risks of coronavirus cases, effective 4 am September 9, travellers entering England from Greek islands will have to quarantine for 14 days. “We have updated our guidance on travel corridors, taking a targeted approach to add or remove some countries’ islands. This will allow us to continue to respond quickly to threats of imported cases while minimizing wider disruption to passengers and the travel industry,” the UK government said in a statement. Further, it added, seven Greek islands [Crete, Lesvos, Mykonos, Santorini, Serifos, Tinos or Zakynthos] were to be immediately removed from the exemption list to protect public health in England, citing data from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and Public Health England has indicated a significant risk.

£130 for self-isolation

Additionally, due to the sudden spike in the cases, the UK government introduced the scheme that required the eligible individuals who test positive with coronavirus to receive £130 for a 10-day period of self-isolation, as per a press release. Other members of the household, who have to self-isolate for 14 days, will be entitled to a payment of £182, it said. UK PM Boris Johnson will later on hold a press conference on the new regulations imposed in the UK to curb the rising infections of the COVID-19.

