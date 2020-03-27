UK Follows India; Citizens Come Out In Unison To Applaud Efforts Of Healthcare Workers

Following India's footsteps, citizens of the United Kingdom also came out in numbers on Thursday to appreciate the NHS staff working amid the Coronavirus crisis. A coordinated even - 'Clap for our Carers' - citizens stood on their doorsteps or open windows at 8 pm and clapped in unison to applaud the efforts of the NHS workers, who have been working throughout the pandemic risking their own lives.

PM Boris Johnson applauds NHS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak also stood at the Downing Street to applaud the NHS workers, pharmacist, doctors, nurses and the emergency workers. Several citizens also set off fireworks turning the 'Clap for our Carers' into a celebration, while some resorted to blowing horns and trumpets. While firefighters in Birmingham were seen clanging pots and pans similar to what citizens in India did on Janta Curfew last Sunday. The deadly virus has so far claimed 759 lives in Britain while over 14,500 positive cases have been reported so far.

NHS workers also appreciated the applause by the citizens. Taking to Twitter, the official NHS handles tweeted, "That was emotional." Here are a few videos from the event:

Tonight my neighbours in Bristol, and people across the UK gave a round of applause to our incredible NHS workers. Fireworks, church bells, the lot. Amazing. #ValuesHeroes #clapforourcarers pic.twitter.com/5Xb7lPvlow — Chris Bettles (@ChrisBettles1) March 26, 2020

We have been so lucky to be uplifted by wonderful audience applause, so let's do the same and show the front line workers some appreciation! ✨



Join the nation tonight at 8pm to #ClapForOurCarers. 💙https://t.co/u7K5l4wV2P pic.twitter.com/zfn7M9jUgw — The Prince of Egypt Musical (@PrinceOfEgyptUK) March 26, 2020

Tough times bring us together. What an amazing applause! Thank you to our NHS! ❤️ #StayHomeSaveLives #ClapForOurCarers pic.twitter.com/DBbF3xkgti — SRUK | Scleroderma & Raynaud's UK (@WeAreSRUK) March 27, 2020

David Beckham, Jurgen Klopp and Jamie Vardy lead NHS appreciation

Several football players and clubs from the Premier League took to their social media handles to show their support for the movement. Former England international David Beckham was one of the first to take to social media to post a short message for the NHS staff. Taking to Instagram, David Beckham posted a video of himself and his children clapping and showing appreciation.

David Beckham's wife Victoria then said, "Us Beckhams are all clapping to show our thanks to all the people who are working so hard for the NHS, all the doctors and all the nurses keeping us safe." David Beckham finished the video by expressing his gratitude for all the workers who have been forced to stay away from their families during the crisis.