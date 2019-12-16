UK General Election: Boris Johnson To Welcome New MPs To Parliament

UK PM Boris Johnson is set to address his new intake of Conservative MPs on December 16 after they arrive in Westminster to take their seats in Parliament. A total of 109 new MPs won in areas traditionally held by Labour on December 12's election in Conservatives gained an 80-seat majority. On holding their position, the MP's first job is to vote on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill which suggests Britain's exit from the European Union. Johnson intends to pass the bill before Christmas and facilitate the long-awaited exit once and for all.

Cabinet reshuffle, address by Queen

The Prime is also expected to carry out a mini cabinet reshuffle. There are posts that are made vacant by those who stood down ahead of the general election, including the culture and Welsh secretary posts that he has to fill. On the coming Thursday, the Queen of England is scheduled to formally open the Parliament when she sets out the government's legislative program. The Queen is expected to give a speech that will include legislation linked to pledges made during the election campaign - most notably a guarantee on NHS funding. With talks resuming on Monday, moves to get the Northern Ireland government at Stormont up and running again are also expected.

A Number 10 official told the media that the PM aims to come to a conclusion on the bill very soon, that is by Christmas. That is the very reason why it will be put forth the MPs as soon as possible.

Bill to be passed by January 31

Analysts speculate that with the majority, the bill might pass through Parliament in time to meet Boris Johnson's promise for the UK to leave the EU on 31 January. That again will call for a new trade agreement with the EU that Johnson has to frame and have it ratified before the end of the post-Brexit transition period that ends on 31 December 2020. In his speeches, he has repeatedly said that the transition period will not be extended. It is assumed that the much-awaited bill will be put forward to vote as early as Friday.

