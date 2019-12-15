UK General Election: Jeremy Corbyn Apologises Over Labour Party's Crushing Defeat

Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn apologised to Labour supporters on December 14 after facing a crushing defeat in the general elections of December 12. In his letter to a media outlet, Corbyn said he 'takes full responsibility' of the outcome but believes that the Labour party has built a new movement over the last four years and therefore, their 'time will come'.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives acquired a historic majority in the recent polls and clinched 365 seats in the British Parliament. Citizens of the United Kingdom clearly chose Johnson's Brexit referendum of January 31, 2020, over Corbyn's six-month delay to negotiate another agreement over Britain's divorce from the 27-nation bloc.

Our time will come. pic.twitter.com/VAr9rAdA0f — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 15, 2019

Worst Labour result

Corbyn led the Labour into the worst result in elections since 1935. The Conservatives gained 161-seat majority in the House of Commons for a total of 365 as the right-wing party took over the traditional strongholds from dozens of Labour candidates.

Boris Johnson, the re-elected Prime Minister of Britain hailed the 'powerful new mandate to get Brexit done' proposed by the 'one-Nation Conservative government'. Johnson has credited his 'win' to the British People for gaining the historic Conservative majority since the 1990s.

While the results of UK general elections were still rolling out, the Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn announced his decision to step down from his position. Corbyn said that he will not lead UK's main opposition party in another election after facing a crushing defeat in the December election.

Even the exit polls showed Boris Johnson and the Conservatives winning a landslide 368 seats in the election which would give them a very comfortable majority in the 650-seat parliament. The results have declared the biggest conservative party since the time of Britain's Iron Lady Margret Thatcher in 1987.

Corbyn said, "I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign”.

Johnson's victory speech

During his victory speech, Johnson addressed the enthusiastic audience roaring phrases like, 'we did it', 'we pulled it off', 'broke the deadlock'. The re-elected UK PM expressed his joy over the 'glorious pre-breakfast moment' of Conservatives acquiring 364 seats in the British Parliament leaving 'no if's, no but's, no maybe's' that the new government will 'finally' get Brexit done by January 31, 2020.

Johnson said, “Getting Brexit done is now the irrefutable, irresistible, unarguable decision of the British people. With these elections, we put an end to miserable threats of the second referendum.”

