UK General Election: People Trying To Figure Out What Went Wrong For Labour

As Boris Johnson reclaims his office in the Downing Street as the Prime Minister of Britain after acquiring a thumping majority in the general elections in the UK, the British citizens are still figuring out what went wrong for UK's main opposition, Labour Party. Jeremy Corbyn's Labour party witnessed its worst defeat since 1935 by getting only 203 seats in the British Parliament. Labour lost its seats across the Midlands and north of England, with dozens of seats claimed by the Conservatives.

Some seats which were seated by Labour MP's since the World War II like Grimsby North, and others which were under the party's leadership since 1970 like Bolsover, Derbyshire have now been taken over by the Tories. In the immediate repercussions of the polling results, Jeremy Corbyn announced that he will not be leading the Labour Party in another general election and stepped down as the leader.

Corbyn said, “I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign. I will discuss with my party to ensure there is a process now of reflection on this result. I will lead the party during that period to ensure that discussion takes place and we move on into the future”.

Worst Labour result

Johnson's Conservative Party just acquired a thumping majority in UK general elections on December 12 while Labour Party's Jeremy Corbyn showed worst result since the 1930s. The Conservatives gained 161-seat majority in the House of Commons for a total of 364 as the right-wing party took over the traditional strongholds from dozens of Labour candidates. Boris Johnson, the re-elected Prime Minister of Britain hailed the 'powerful new mandate to get Brexit done' proposed by the 'one-Nation Conservative government'. Johnson has credited his 'win' to the British People for gaining the historic Conservative majority since the 1990s.

Johnson's victory speech

During his victory speech, Johnson addressed the enthusiastic audience roaring phrases like, 'we did it', 'we pulled it off', 'broke the deadlock'. The re-elected UK PM expressed his joy over the 'glorious pre-breakfast moment' of Conservatives acquiring 364 seats in the British Parliament leaving 'no if's, no but's, no maybe's' that the new government will 'finally' get Brexit done by January 31, 2020'

Johnson said, “Getting Brexit done is now the irrefutable, irresistible, unarguable decision of the British people. With these elections, we put an end to miserable threats of the second referendum.”

