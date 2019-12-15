UK General Elections: PM Johnson Says He 'will Repay Trust' Of Ex-Labour Voters

The newly re-elected Prime Minister of United Kingdom Boris Johnson visited the former strongholds of Britain's main opposition and said that he 'will repay the trust'. On December 14, Johnson visited the British citizens who turned their back on Labour party and helped Conservatives to acquire a historic majority in the snap general elections. The December 12 elections also turned out to be the biggest win for Johnson's Conservative party since Margaret Thatcher's triumph in 1987 and captured 365 seats in the parliament, securing an overall majority of 80.

PM Johnson acknowledged in northern England that people have broken their 'voting habits of generations' to chose his party. Johnson further assured them that both, his party and he as its leader will stand true to their words.

The general election which was called by Johnson initially to break the parliamentary deadlock on Britain's divorce from the 28-nation bloc has resulted in a Brexit-dominated outcome.

During the intensive campaigning, several other key issues like the state-run National Health Service, immigration, and climate emergency that the country is faced with came up. All of which was also acknowledged by Johnson during his victory speech on December 13 and 'promised' to deliver it. Johnson has also set January 31, 2020, as the date to 'get Brexit done'.

Johnson wants 'healing to begin'

Johnson said 'let the healing begin' on December 13 in a speech outside 10 Downing Street and urged the citizens of the UK to 'find closure' after more than three and a half years of 'arid argument' over Brexit.

Johnson said that he believes that as the new government is formed in Britain and it starts working with the European Union towards rebuilding their relationship, politicians on either side of the debate should now find time to 'heal'.

The UK PM also said in his speech that, he has heard 'loud and clear' that the priority of the British people currently is to focus on the state-run National Health Service. Johnson has promised to deliver Brexit by January 31, 2020, and then focus on 'other priorities' of the country.

PM Johnson has promised to give the 'biggest boost' to the NHS by providing more than 50,000 nurses, 40 new hospitals along with better schools and safer streets. Johnson also said that his government will bring forward the proposals which will 'transform the country'.

However, as the Conservatives started the celebration, many people took to streets in anti-Boris Johnson demonstrations. Protesters marched in central London chanting ‘not my prime minister’ and held placards that read ‘Defy Tory Rule’ and ‘Refugees welcome’.

The protesters were reportedly the ‘remainers’ who had voted to remain in the 28-nation bloc of European Union. They walked from Johnson's Downing Street residence to Trafalgar Square which drew heavy police presence.

