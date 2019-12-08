UK PM Boris Johnson Visits Hindu Temple Ahead Of Elections, Vows To Work With PM Modi

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Neasden, north-west London on Saturday. His visit to this famous Hindu temple is being perceived as a gesture to attract the Indian diaspora votes ahead of the United Kingdom General Election on December 12. Dressed in a bright pink sari, his partner Carrie Symonds accompanied him on the occasion. Johnson also promised to work with PM Narendra Modi to achieve his vision of a New India.

It was an honour to have Rt Hon. Prime Minister @BorisJohnson MP and Home Secretary Priti Patel @patel4witham on the auspicious occasion of His Holiness #PramukhSwami Maharaj’s 98th birthday celebrations at #NeasdenTemple this evening. #psm98 pic.twitter.com/3nFdljIVca — Neasden Temple (@NeasdenTemple) December 7, 2019

Read: UK General Elections: Opinion Polls Suggest Johnson's Lead With 'tight Margin'

PM @BorisJohnson: “This Temple is one of the greatest gifts to our country.... It is brought to life by the amazing community spirit that inhabits it. You are giving back to our society through the great charitable work that you do. London and the UK are lucky to have you.” pic.twitter.com/YS4tJUvRGl — Neasden Temple (@NeasdenTemple) December 7, 2019

Read: Phillip Schofield's Drunken Video Ahead Of Boris Johnson Interview Invites Hilarious Memes

PM @BorisJohnson: "#PramukhSwami Maharaj dedicated his whole life to the service of others. Rarely has anyone in public life served for so long, served so brilliantly, worked so hard and brought so many people together. He has left behind a lasting legacy for us all to follow.” pic.twitter.com/NJrg4Hypv6 — Neasden Temple (@NeasdenTemple) December 7, 2019

'British Indians have played a vital role'

Johnson also recalled his conversations with PM Modi. During one such instance, the British PM had highlighted the important role of Indian-origin British people in helping the Conservative party win many elections. Reacting to this, the PM had laughed, saying that Indians were always on the winning side. Furthermore, Johnson made it categorically clear that anti-India sentiment would not be tolerated in the UK. This was an indirect dig at the opposition Labour party’s alleged anti-India stance on Kashmir.

Read: Kevin Pietersen Fires One-word-question At UK PM Boris Johnson's Efforts Towards Football

The UK PM said, "I know Prime Minister Modi is building a new India. And, we in the UK government will support him fully in his endeavour. British Indians have played a vital role in helping the Conservatives win elections in the past. When I told Narendrabhai [Modi] this, he just laughed and said Indians are always on the winning side.” He added, "There can be no place for racism or anti-India sentiment of any kind in this country".

(With PTI inputs)

Read: Andrew Neil Lashes Out At Boris Johnson For Refusing To Be Interviewed, Video Goes Viral