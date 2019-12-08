The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

UK PM Boris Johnson Visits Hindu Temple Ahead Of Elections, Vows To Work With PM Modi

General News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Neasden, north-west London on Saturday ahead of the UK general elections.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
UK PM Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Neasden, north-west London on Saturday. His visit to this famous Hindu temple is being perceived as a gesture to attract the Indian diaspora votes ahead of the United Kingdom General Election on December 12. Dressed in a bright pink sari, his partner Carrie Symonds accompanied him on the occasion. Johnson also promised to work with PM Narendra Modi to achieve his vision of a New India.  

Read: UK General Elections: Opinion Polls Suggest Johnson's Lead With 'tight Margin'

Read: Phillip Schofield's Drunken Video Ahead Of Boris Johnson Interview Invites Hilarious Memes

'British Indians have played a vital role'

Johnson also recalled his conversations with PM Modi. During one such instance, the British PM had highlighted the important role of Indian-origin British people in helping the Conservative party win many elections. Reacting to this, the PM had laughed, saying that Indians were always on the winning side. Furthermore, Johnson made it categorically clear that anti-India sentiment would not be tolerated in the UK. This was an indirect dig at the opposition Labour party’s alleged anti-India stance on Kashmir. 

Read: Kevin Pietersen Fires One-word-question At UK PM Boris Johnson's Efforts Towards Football

The UK PM said, "I know Prime Minister Modi is building a new India. And, we in the UK government will support him fully in his endeavour. British Indians have played a vital role in helping the Conservatives win elections in the past. When I told Narendrabhai [Modi] this, he just laughed and said Indians are always on the winning side.” He added, "There can be no place for racism or anti-India sentiment of any kind in this country". 

(With PTI inputs)

Read: Andrew Neil Lashes Out At Boris Johnson For Refusing To Be Interviewed, Video Goes Viral

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG