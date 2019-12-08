UK General Elections: Boris Johnson Promises 'point-based' Immigration

If the Prime Minister of Britain Boris Johnson's Conservative party wins the elections on December 12, Johnson has promised to implement an immigration system which is point-based. In other words, the Conservative leader is vouching for lower immigration if he comes in power. However, in an interview with international media, he has said that his change in immigration policy does not mean he is being 'hostile' towards foreigners working and living in Britain overall.

Under my leadership, a majority Conservative government will implement an Australian style, points based immigration system. pic.twitter.com/ehVYxEsb7W — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 8, 2019

The general elections were called by Johnson in order to end the deadlock in the British parliament for deciding the fate of Britain's divorce from the 27-nation bloc. Johnson is rooting for Brexit by January 31, Australian based immigration system, foreign investments in state-run National Health Service. UK's main opposition, Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn is asking for a time period of six months for Brexit, more doctors and nurses for NHS.

On the menu:



✅ More doctors and nurses for our NHS

✅ Reduced GP waiting times

✅ Proper funding for our schools

✅ Truly affordable housing

✅ A Green Industrial Revolution



We’re serving real change for the many. pic.twitter.com/0Ukao2azeo — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 5, 2019

Controlled immigration

Johnson believes that the numbers of immigration will come down because the government will be able to control it because it is 'not right' to have an uncontrolled and unlimited inflow of foreigners in Britain. The main focus for the Conservative leaders will be to reduce the unskilled migration because according to him, it will leave scope for more skilled workers to come in the country. Johnson further says that he is not being 'hostile to immigration' and is a believer of allowing people to come to the UK, and if the foreigners are able to contribute to the country, then it is 'fantastic'.

