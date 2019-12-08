UK General Elections: Opinion Polls Suggest Johnson's Lead With 'tight Margin'

With the snap general elections being just around the corner, Prime Minister of Britain Boris Johnson is already seen leading in the opinion polls. However, some of the surveys also reveal that Johnson's win the elections which were called to end the parliamentary deadlock could be too close to call. Reportedly four opinion polls were published on December 7, just five days before the 'big day' reveal that Johson's Conservative Party overtakes the biggest opposition which is Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party between eight and 15 points.

'Tight margins'

However, at the lowest end of the range disclosed in opinion polls, Johnson can not apparently count on winning the parliamentary majority to fulfil his referendum on Britain's divorce from the 27-nation bloc by January 31. Sanvanta ComRes, a UK polling firm reportedly said that Conservative Party's lead had shrunk down to eight from ten which was earlier this week on December 4. According to the head of politics, Chris Hopkins, the final days of the party campaigns could be 'crucial' and 'the margins are incredibly tight'.

With just a drop or rise of few points, Hopkins reportedly also said that Johnson's lead over the Labour Praty leader, Jeremy Corbyn could change and make a difference between a deadlock in the parliament versus a sizeable Conservative majority. While Corbyn believes that Johnson will not be able to get Brexit done and the Tory leader has asked for six months time to get the divorce done in an orderly manner. On the other hand, Johnson reassures that Brexit is 'long-due' and if the Conservative majority comes in the parliament, 'Brexit will be done' by January 31 because the people have 'waited long enough'.

Another issue in UK elections

However, in recent days, the state-run National Health Service (NHS) has emerged as the top competitor of Brexit for this year's elections. Johnson's Conservatives believe in increasing investment in public services along with delivering Brexit to people 'as promised'.

Under my leadership, a majority Conservative government will get Brexit done, invest more money in our public services, get tough on crime, back our Armed Forces and strengthen our economy. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 5, 2019

The largest opposition, the Labour Party wants to negotiate a better deal on the much-awaited divorce while deploying more officials for the NHS. Many British citizens are taking the shortcomings of public services in consideration while not paying heed to Johnson's main agenda for calling out a 'brand new' parliament.

On the menu:



✅ More doctors and nurses for our NHS

✅ Reduced GP waiting times

✅ Proper funding for our schools

✅ Truly affordable housing

✅ A Green Industrial Revolution



We’re serving real change for the many. pic.twitter.com/0Ukao2azeo — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 5, 2019

