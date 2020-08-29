UK Govt Considers Putting 'alcolocks' Into Cars Following A Rise In Drink-driving Crashes

After a rise in the number of motor vehicle accidents caused by drunk drivers, the authorities in the United Kingdom are considering ‘alcolocks’ as a possible solution to the menace of drunk driving. As per reports, alcolocks is an Alcohol Countermeasure System that will be put on cars and will measure the alcohol level of the driver and will prevent the car from starting if the driver is intoxicated or been drinking.

An effort to reduce accidents caused by Drunk-Drivers

As per the Department of Transport report, Britain has experienced a three per cent rise in drunk driving accidents for the previous year and in 2018 there were 5,890 drunk incidents caused by drunk drivers which is an increase from 2017 were there were 5,700 recorded incidents. The new alcolocks are only being considered for those who have been previously been convicted of drunk driving.

According to a Telegraph report, a spokesperson from the Department of Transportation stated that accidents caused by drunk drivers are ‘unacceptable’ and puts all motorists at risk. The spokesperson added that 4 out of 5 drunk drivers in Britain are male and that is why the department has also launched a recent campaign called ‘Think‘and focuses on young male drivers with the message that friends do not let friends drive drunk.

Experts advise only one drink a day

According to reports, experts have requested the US Dietary Guidelines be updated and have stated that limiting oneself to only one alcoholic drink a day, irrespective of gender, is the healthiest option. Currently, the guideline recommends two drinks per day for men and one for women.

The US Dietary Guideline are updated every five years and while health officials aren’t required by law to heed the recommendations made by experts, they are required to consider their suggestions while updating the guidelines.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)

