Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing After Drunk Woman Broke A Window Mid-flight

A drunk woman in China cracked open up a window of the plane she was travelling in, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport, in the capital of Henan Province in Central China. According to reports, the woman was allegedly dumped by her boyfriend prior to her boarding the plane on May 25, following which she drank half a litre of local alcohol known as baijiu. Authorities say the woman lost control of her emotions on the plane which led to her smashing the window in distraught.

According to reports, the woman was arrested by the police in Zhengzhou, Henan, however, it is not clear for how long she was reprimanded or how much was she fined for her behaviour. Video footage of the incident went viral on Chinese social media platforms, where the woman can be seen crying and smashing the window, while she is being moved by flight attendants. The woman cracks open the first layer by the hit forcing pilots to make an unscheduled stop.

Other emergency landings

In another incident, a 28-year-old man in China was fined a whopping amount of Rs 12.36 lakh after he threw coins at the plane's engine before boarding the flight last year. The incident came into light after Yixiu District People's Court in Anqing, Anhui province made its July 2019 order public that required Lu Chao to pay 120,000 yuan to the budget airline Lucky Air. Lu was detained for 10 days on charges of the public disorder before the airline filed a lawsuit in May and demanded compensation for the losses incurred. In 2017, an elderly woman in her 80s threw nine coins at the plane's engine she was supposed to board.

