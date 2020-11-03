Vienna Attack Shows 'need To Continue Fighting Terrorism', Says Israeli Defence Minister

Following Vienna synagogue shooting, Israeli Defence Minister and alternative PM Benny Gantz condemned the incident and expressed solidarity with Austria. While taking to Twitter, Gantz said that the deadly attack in the Austrian capital of Vienna has illustrated the need to continue actively combating acts of terrorism and boost international cooperation in this direction. The minister also voiced his county’s support to the Austrian people and the Jewish community of Vienna.

The terror attack in Vienna is further evidence of the need to continue resolutely and decisively fighting terrorism, wherever it raises its head, while furthering effective international cooperation and information exchange. — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) November 3, 2020

The recent attack has shocked the world as it is the third terror attack on European soil in less than a week. As per CNN reports, Vienna authorities said the terror attack has left at least five dead — including one of the assailants — and 14 wounded. The reports further stated that about 50 shots were fired in the street near the synagogue.

World leaders condemn Vienna shooting

Following the incident, France, Germany, India, Britain and several other countries also expressed solidarity with Austria. French President Emmanuel Macron was one of the first world leaders to tweet his message of solidarity for the people of Austria. He mentioned the recent terror attacks in France and said, "This is our Europe. Our enemies must know who they’re dealing with. We won't give in to anything."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the incident and expressed solidarity with Austria. While taking to Twitter, Modi conveyed his condolences and said he was “shocked and saddened” by the dastardly attacks in Austria’s capital city. US President Donald Trump and senior US Official Mike Pompeo condemned the incident. United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his shock at the terrible attacks in Vienna.

SWAT teams deployed

The incident rocked the country as gunmen stormed six locations starting with the main Synagogue in the city. The Austrian police are on the search for three other suspects as it ramped up the investigation. Austrian Interior Minister, Karl Nehammer, told local reporters that the perpetrator shot dead wore a fake explosive and was neutralized but the danger was still looming as citizens have been advised to avoid the public premises. Nehammer confirmed that the assailants were the IS sympathizer, hinting at the terrorist group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Authorities urged the citizens, including the Indian community to stay at home or in a safe place as SWAT teams deployed were using the explosives to enter the gunman's apartment and under ways. We are experiencing difficult hours in our republic,” Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Twitter, adding, “Our police will take decisive action against the perpetrators of this vile terrorist attack.”

