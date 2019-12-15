UK Man Disappointed After Buying Sandwich From Aldi, Company Offers Refund

Joel Turner, 32, recently shared a photo of a sandwich he bought from German supermarket Aldi and branded it as "very deceiving." The triple pack sandwich which he bought from the supermarket’s all-day breakfast looked packed full of ingredients. The triple pack promised three different sandwiches- one with bacon and egg, another with sausage and egg, and a third with bacon, sausage and egg.

Aldi offered refund

Joel, who belongs from Stroud in Gloucestershire, bought the sarnie and was left utterly disappointed when he opened the pack as the sandwiches were not even full. The Aldi team replying to his social media post said that he could come and collect a refund. While talking to international media Joel said that the sandwich was very deceiving as it appeared full in the packet but when he actually opened the pack he got almost nothing. He added that the supermarket has asked him to come with the receipt and collect a full refund. But he didn’t have the receipt any more, so he couldn’t take the refund.

Read: Too Much Spinach? This Sandwich Sparked Debate On Right Amount Of Greens

Read: Researchers Find Honey 'sandwiches' Can Fight Superbug Infections

Meanwhile, as the festive season has arrived the supermarket has issued a plea for the poor and vulnerable people to come and collect free food on Christmas eve. Quite the opposite happened with, comedian Josh Gondelman when the lady at her bodega snuck an entire salad into his sandwich. The amount of spinach in his sandwich was overwhelming. He later posted the picture on Twitter, which divided the internet and left many wondering about the right amount of greens one should have.

Last month, a man fatally stabbed another customer outside a Popeyes restaurant in Kyle, Texas in a fight over the recently rereleased chicken sandwich. Police said that the two men were waiting in line at an Oxon Hill Popeye’s on November 4, 2019, when one of the men accused the other of cutting in front of him in a line specifically for ordering sandwiches. The Police added that the fight spilt outside where a 28-year-old was fatally stabbed.

Read: Sausage Rolls Demand Increases As Labour Party Activists Visit Greggs

Read: Maryland Police: Man Fatally Stabbed Over Popeyes Sandwich