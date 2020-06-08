UK Health Minister Matt Hancock Says Anti-racism Protests Undoubtedly A Risk Amid COVID-19

As anti-racism protests in the UK continue to intensify, country's Health Minister Matt Hancock said that the demonstrators in London and other major British cities "undoubtedly" at risk of contracting COVID-19. Death of Geroge Floyd in US police custody has sparked protests not only in the US but in Europe, Australia and other parts of the world.

On June 5, thousands of people attended protests in London to voice their anger at police brutality, ignoring government advise to avoid gathering amid COVID-19 pandemic. On June 4, thousands of protesters gathered in the capital's Hyde Park to demand justice for Floyd. Commenting on the issue of mass gatherings, Hancock reportedly said that the people attending the protests were undoubtedly at a risk.

Against the rules

Speaking to a British Media outlet, he said that he "very strongly" supported the argument made by the protesters, however, the "virus does not discriminate". He further added that gathering in large groups is temporarily against the rules precisely because it increases the risk of the spread of this virus. The UK, which reported 287 621 positive cases till now is struggling to prevent a second wave. According to John Hopkins University, a total of 40625 people have died across Britain.

Meanwhile, commenting on countrywide Protests, British PM Boris Johnson on June 7 said that the protests across England against racial inequality and systemic racism, sparked by the death of George Floyd, have been hijacked by thugs. Boris Johnson’s remark came after several officers were injured during the protests.

He took to Twitter and said that the violence seen in these protests went completely against the cause that the movement claimed to stand for. Previously, the UK’s Prime Minister had made it clear that people have a right to protest racism and police brutality peacefully, but the protesters do not have the right to attack the police.