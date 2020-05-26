Pep Guardiola Showers Praise On NHS Staff As The Tactician Returns To Man City Training

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola heaped praise on the NHS staff this week for their efforts in curbing the spread of coronavirus in the UK. The NHS Staff has been on the frontlines as they deal with the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country. Meanwhile, the Man City boss returned to Man City training as players gear up for a potential Premier League return.

Man City coach Guardiola hopes for early Premier League return

Man City coach Guardiola, on returning to training, spoke to the club's official YouTube channel. He claimed that despite returning to training, it is important to be careful and safe. He asserted that football will return once things normalise, albeit without the fans in the stadiums. However, he hoped for normalcy to return soon.

Man City coach Guardiola heaps praise on NHS staff

Guardiola further emphasised the importance of the efforts put in by the NHS staff in fighting COVID-19. The Man City coach asserted that the NHS staff has been risking their lives to protect the lives of others. It was, therefore, imperative to follow the instructions that have been put in place by the government, further emphasising the use of masks, the importance of staying at home, as well as the need for social distancing.

Man City coach Guardiola speaks on resumption of training

Man City returned to training last week after players underwent testing for coronavirus. Guardiola stated that it was a nice feeling to return to training. The Man City coach asserted that the players and the staff were following the rules diligently, saying that they had no relaxations whatsoever. Guardiola also spoke on the players' fitness, stating that they have been quite eager to return to training after two months in lockdown. He confirmed that the players have all returned fit.

Coronavirus update in UK

Representatives of the 20 clubs have been meeting frequently to deliberate on an early Premier League return. The government of the UK have given the green light for the Premier League return by mid-June. Phase 1 of the training protocol as set out by Project Restart has already been implemented last week. Meanwhile, in the recent round of coronavirus update in UK, 261,000 cases have been detected, according to worldometers.info. Close to 37,000 people have succumbed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

