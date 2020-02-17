UK Mother Celebrates After 8-month-old Son Tests Negative For Coronavirus

A mother in England started jumping with joy after her eight-month-old son tested negative for coronavirus. Stephanie Adlam's son James was feared to be Britain's youngest coronavirus patient after he came in a contact with a doctor who tested positive for the virus. The incident happened after James' mother took him to Worthing hospital for a leg injury treatment and the doctor who attended the baby boy tested positive for the virus.

According to reports, the doctor in question had holidayed with Stephen Walsh, who the press also call 'Super -Spreader' as he unknowingly passed the virus onto 11 people. Walsh reportedly came in contact with the virus during his visit to Singapore and spread the virus in Europe while staying at a skiing resort in France. As per reports, James caught the virus from the doctor while staying at the hospital for a week.

Coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus, which has now been officially renamed as COVID-19, has claimed more lives than its predecessor Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that broke out in China in 2002-2003 and claimed more than 774 lives. According to reports, China on Thursday reported the highest number of deaths caused by the virus in a single day as 254 people died in Hubei province.

As per reports, the COVID-19 has claimed more than 1,700 lives in China alone and over 71,000 new cases have been confirmed in the country as of February 13. US Center for Disease Control (CDC) has said that the virus has already spread to 27 countries, including Japan, which reported its first fatality. Media reports had earlier suggested that the virus originated from a seafood market in China's Hubei province, where animals were being traded illegally. So far, the most number of deaths have been reported from Wuhan city, the believed epicentre of the disease.

