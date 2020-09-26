UK Moving Too Slow To Tackle COVID-19 Due To Lag In Cases And Deaths, Says Govt Adviser

Britain could be moving too slowly to tackle the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases because of a lag that has been caused due to the difference between positive cases and fatalities, a government adviser said on September 26. The UK, which has reported 425,775 cases and 42,025 fatalities, has been battered by an 'inevitable' second wave of COVID-19. However, Graham Medley, a professor of infectious disease modelling, asserted that due to the lag, he is worried that the country might end up in a position it “did not intend to”.

Read: UK Minister Warns Pubs Of ‘shut Down’, Asks To Follow Rules Amid COVID-19 Surge

'The lag concerns me'

Speaking to BBC radio, he explained that he was concerned about the lag due to which both the government and people might end up in a situation, they’ve been trying to avoid. He then added that because the number of death looks very low, even though the cases were surging at a high speed, the country would not “act soon enough”.

Read: UK PM Imposes New Restrictions, Encourages 'work From Home' As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Earlier this week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked people to ‘Work from Home’ in England, to curb the spread of COVID-19. In addition, he has imposed new restrictions on clubs, bars, pubs amid other places, Associated Press reported. Johnson had also said the second wave of COVID-19 was 'inevitable’ and touted the imposition of new tougher restrictions.

In addition to work from home, the hospitality sector has also been reduced to table service only. However, a full lockdown is unlikely to be announced. Authorities in England had announced that a fine of 11,000 euros would be levied on all those who refuse to self-isolate to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The new restrictions have been announced in the northwest, northern and Central England after cases soared.

Read: Delhi Police Share Witty Meme To Urge People To Stay Home Amid COVID-19; See Post

Read: UK PM Imposes New Restrictions, Encourages 'work From Home' As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Image credits: AP