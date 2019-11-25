DIY Perfume: Know How You Can Make Your Own Signature Scent At Home

Each woman needs an absolutely and recognizably own signature scent. Make your own scent if you feel like standing out of the room. Produce your own toxic-free, signature fragrance at home using these ingredients. It's one of the most stunning DIY projects you can do! You have a million choices to create your own perfume. Find out some of DIY perfume recipes, and some tricks for making your own signature perfume:

How to make your own DIY perfume at home

Perfume with essential oils

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons carrier oil (of your preference)

6 tablespoons of vodka

2.5 tablespoons bottled water

30 drops of essential oil

A small funnel

Coffee filter

2 clean dark glass bottles with airtight lids

Instructions to follow:

Pour your favourite carrier oil into one of the glass bottles

Add the alcohol

Close the cover and relax for a good 48 hours with your fragrance.

While making perfume with essential oils, the longer you let it sit, the stronger the scent, so you can leave it for as many days you wish to.

Later add the water and shake the bottle vigorously for 1 minute.

To transfer the scent to the other bottle, use your filter and funnel.

Perfume with flowers

Ingredients

1/2 cups chopped flowers

Medium-sized bowl with lid

2 cups distilled water

Cheesecloth

A small saucepan

Washed and sterilized, small glass bottle with an airtight stopper

Instructions to follow:

Start by washing your floral petals gently, remove dirt.

In a cheesecloth-lined bowl, soak the flowers overnight, and cover with a lid.

Squeeze the flowers pouch over a casserole, extract the flower-scented water and cook over low heat until you are left with about one teaspoon of the liquid.

In this liquid, add cold water and bottle it.

Set it up overnight!

