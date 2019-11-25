The Debate
DIY Perfume: Know How You Can Make Your Own Signature Scent At Home

Fashion

Perfumes are the best but it is even better if the perfume you wear is a scent that you've created yourself. Here are a few perfume DIY recipes to try at home.

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
perfume

Each woman needs an absolutely and recognizably own signature scent. Make your own scent if you feel like standing out of the room. Produce your own toxic-free, signature fragrance at home using these ingredients. It's one of the most stunning DIY projects you can do! You have a million choices to create your own perfume. Find out some of DIY perfume recipes, and some tricks for making your own signature perfume:

How to make your own DIY perfume at home

Perfume with essential oils

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons carrier oil (of your preference)
  • 6 tablespoons of vodka
  • 2.5 tablespoons bottled water
  • 30 drops of essential oil
  • A small funnel
  • Coffee filter
  • 2 clean dark glass bottles with airtight lids

Instructions to follow:

  • Pour your favourite carrier oil into one of the glass bottles
  • Add the alcohol
  • Close the cover and relax for a good 48 hours with your fragrance.
  • While making perfume with essential oils, the longer you let it sit, the stronger the scent, so you can leave it for as many days you wish to.
  • Later add the water and shake the bottle vigorously for 1 minute.
  • To transfer the scent to the other bottle, use your filter and funnel.

Perfume with flowers

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cups chopped flowers
  • Medium-sized bowl with lid
  • 2 cups distilled water
  • Cheesecloth
  • A small saucepan
  • Washed and sterilized, small glass bottle with an airtight stopper

Instructions to follow: 

  • Start by washing your floral petals gently, remove dirt.
  • In a cheesecloth-lined bowl, soak the flowers overnight, and cover with a lid.
  • Squeeze the flowers pouch over a casserole, extract the flower-scented water and cook over low heat until you are left with about one teaspoon of the liquid.
  • In this liquid, add cold water and bottle it.
  • Set it up overnight!

Published:
