UK Outlines Details Of Special Visa For Overseas Nationals In Hong Kong

United Kingdom government has unveiled the details of citizenship application for overseas nationals in Hong Kong, a move that has intensely aggravated China.

In a statement released on the UK government’s website, the administration stated that it had now made Hon Kong BN(O) Visa issuance simpler “to enable British National (Overseas) citizens ordinarily resident in Hong Kong, and their immediate family members, to move to the UK.”

While Home Secretary Priti Patel described the decision as "very generous", China slammed the move and called it a “breach of international law and interference in its internal affairs”.

“UK government committed to open this new immigration route following the Chinese government’s decision to impose a new National Security Law on Hong Kong,” officials informed in the release.

The new Hong Kong BN(O) visa will allow overseas citizens to have immediate rights to live and work/study in the UK and gives them “full British citizenship,” the government added. Further, as per the release, the route will also enable those born after 1 July 1997 to a British National (Overseas) registered parent to apply to come to the UK.

Today we’ve announced further details on the #HongKong BN(O) Visa. This visa shows that the UK is keeping its promise and fulfilling our moral obligation to Hong Kong BN(O) citizens.



However, in response to the UK’s move, Beijing hit out saying that it will block the offer of citizenship to Hong Kong residents. In a televised press conference, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson warned that it will not recognise UK passports as valid documents.

Earlier, UK foreign minister Dominic Raab had reiterated the country's commitment to those with BNO status and the people of Hong Kong.

The Chinese imposed national security legislation in Hong Kong is a clear and serious violation of the 🇬🇧 - 🇨🇳 Joint Declaration.



UK “politically manipulating” issue

In another spat of words, China’s foreign ministry had earlier said that UK’s visa offer was a means for the British nation to “politically manipulate” the issue and “its “previous assurances are no longer valid”, Chinese state media reported.

Earlier, in a drastic measure over Hong Kong’s new security legislation, the UK has suspended the extradition treaty with Hong Kong "immediately and indefinitely". Dominic Raab had informed the House of Commons of the move in a live-streamed conference. Raab said that the UK wants a "positive relationship" with China but "will be clear where we disagree".

(Image Credit: AP)