Ed Sheeran Hailed By Fans For Keeping Restaurant Staff Employed In Coronavirus Pandemic

British singer Ed Sheeran has reportedly decided to economically help the staff of his restaurant, Bertie Blossoms, amidst the global Coronavirus crisis. The Thinking Out Loud singer will reportedly pay for his 10 restaurant staff members. This decision comes after Ed Sheeran had to shut down his restaurant according to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's orders.

Ed Sheeran to pay wages to his restaurant staff members

The global Coronavirus crisis has affected every major industry across the globe. It is reported that the global economy will take a major hit because on the ongoing pandemic. But many businessmen and big names in the entertainment industry have decided to make a valuable contribution to economically stabilise several daily wage and low income employees.

Also read | Ed Sheeran Gets Inked Again, This Time For His Five 'yet-born' Children

Grammy winning singer Ed Sheeran is now the latest celebrity to contribute his bit to reduce the growing economic crisis. According to a media portal's report, Ed Sheeran will reportedly pay salaries of 10 of his restaurant staff members. For those of you who are not aware of this, Ed Sheeran owns a restaurant named Bertie Blossoms in London's Notting Hill.

Also read | Taylor Swift Named Best-selling Global Artist Of 2019; Overtakes Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish

According to the report, Ed has told his hotel staff members to not worry about their salaries due to the ongoing pandemic. He also advised his hotel staff members that they can even seek other employment options or they can also help by volunteering. Ed Sheeran had to close his restaurant due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had announced that all restaurants and food outlets in the UK have to be shut down to curb the spread of COVID-19. Find out how his fans reacted to Ed's kind gesture.

#EdSheeran is a good guy paying his restaurant staff now restaurants are closed @GordonRamsay is a bad guy for not paying his, businesses be like Ed😁😁😁 — Ash (@ashburns86) March 25, 2020

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — JoJo STAY AT HOME (@jojorollers) March 26, 2020

Also read | Cherry Seaborn: The Source Of Inspiration Behind Ed Sheeran's Hit Songs

Also read | Ed Sheeran's Upcoming Album Titled Minus; All You Need To Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.