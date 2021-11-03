UK PM 'cautiously Optimistic' About COP26, Launches 'Breakthrough Agenda'

There is a long way to go in the fight to curb climate change, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday while addressing a session at the Conference of Parties (COP26) Climate Summit in Glasgow. Even after the world leaders of more than 100 countries pledged to cut down methane emissions, which could be called a score, PM Johnson has decided to stay "cautiously optimistic" about the success of the summit.

Speaking metaphorically, PM Johnson compared combatting climate change to fighting football. "If fighting climate change was game of football, humanity was losing 5-1," he said even after major world leaders adopted new promised on deforestation, carbon and methane emissions and mobilising funds for helping poor countries, AFP reported. Calling climate change a "matter of life and death," he also urged leaders at the COP26 to aim at 1.5°C and "make this the moment we irrefutably turn the tide against climate change," he wrote on Twitter.

PM Johnson launches 'Breakthrough Agenda'

PM Johnson has announced an international plan to deliver clean and affordable technology everywhere by 2030 at COP26 on Tuesday, the British government said in a statement. "Over 40 world leaders have backed and signed up to the new 'Breakthrough Agenda,' including the US, India, EU, China, developing economies and some of the countries most vulnerable to climate change – representing more than 70% of the world’s economy and every region," the statement added. The Breakthrough Agenda will be aimed to make clean technologies the most affordable, accessible and attractive choice for all globally in each of the most polluting sectors by 2030, "particularly supporting the developing world to access the innovation and tools needed to transition to net zero."

"The Glasgow Breakthroughs will turbocharge this forward so that by 2030 clean technologies can be enjoyed everywhere, not only reducing emissions but also creating more jobs and greater prosperity," PM Johnson said in a statement, as per UK government press release.

Johnson yesterday announced the ‘Clean Green Initiative’ at COP26, which is a major funding package of £3 billion in investments. It has guaranteed to support the rollout of sustainable infrastructure and revolutionary green technology in developing countries further helping to tackle climate change and boost economic growth. "The UK has also doubled its international climate finance of £11.6 billion over five years, with an extra £1bn in 2025 if the economy grows as forecast, supporting developing nations to access clean technology and build green infrastructure," the press release mentioned.

Image: AP