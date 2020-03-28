UK Woman Heads Out For Shopping In A Zorb Ball Amid COVID-19 Scare; Watch

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a woman has recently been spotted going shopping in a Zorb ball. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many cities and countries are in lockdown and people are only allowed for shopping of essential goods. Social distancing has become the need of the hour as countries attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

Shopping while maintaining social distance

In a video that was uploaded on social media, an unidentified woman can be seen taking a leisurely trip to the grocery store to do her normal shopping while effectively achieving the goal of social distancing, because she cannot touch anyone in the zorb ball and no one can touch her. According to reports, the incident took place in Herne Bay, England, and as can be seen from the video the woman spent the entire time inside the bubble.

Take a look at the video below.

Woman self isolating in a zorb ball bemuses customers 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/EgGEJMhl2W — DiscoBoy (@DiscoBoyUk) March 26, 2020

The video has already accumulated more than 10 thousand views on Instagram and more than 3,000 views on Twitter. Take a look at people’s reactions below.

One commenter on Instagram said that this would only be possible in Britain, while another said that the world had gone crazy. Britain has reported over 14 thousand coronavirus cases and almost 800 deaths according to the latest reports. The deadly coronavirus that began in Wuhan China late last year has infected more than half a million people worldwide and killed 28,231 people globally.

