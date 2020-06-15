UK Police Memo Advises To ‘take A Knee’ To Avoid Unwanted Attention From Protesters

A territorial police force in England reportedly advised its officers to ‘take a knee’ during the Black Lives Matter protests saying it has a positive reaction on the protest groups. Hertfordshire Constabulary warned its officers that they may face consequences by refusing to ‘take a knee’ and become the focus of protesters’ attention.

Citing a memo, a leading daily reported that the officers were told taking a knee has a very positive and engaging effect and draws a positive reaction on the protest groups. The memo reportedly said that officers choosing to take a knee are advised to be cognizant of the operational circumstances and to their own, colleagues and public safety.

The controversial memo drew mixed reactions with some of the police officers calling the idea “absurd”, wondering if they have to make such gestures at other political events. Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said that such advice to the officers is “total surrender” to anarchy.

Calling it “sheer madness”, British politician David Kurten said that the police are there to cut crime and keep people safe. He added that the police are not to kneel before “anarchists and Marxists” who want to abolish the UK’s history and culture.

While protests are raging across the United States over the death of George Floyd in police custody, many police officers at demonstration sites have been seen taking a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protesters. There have been several instances when police officers joined the protesters in the demonstrations against racism.

A video of a woman hugging a police officer from Kentucky for nearly a minute was one of the heartwarming gestures that have been doing rounds on the internet. Genesee County Sheriff in Michigan put down his helmet and baton and asked protesters how he could help. The protesters chanted "walk with us" so the Sheriff joined them and walked alongside the protesters in solidarity.

