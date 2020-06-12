Minneapolis Police ‘wholeheartedly Condemn' Ex-officer Charged For George Floyd’s Death

Amid the demonstrations over the death of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd, around 14 Minneapolis police officers on June 11 reportedly denounced the former police officer Derek Chauvin. In a letter posted on the website of a local Minneapolis media outlet, the officers said that they were prepared to embrace ‘change, reform and rebuilding’.

Chauvin is charged with the killing of Floyd and he was arrested four days after the death of 46-year-old. The former police officer has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter. In the letter, the Minneapolis police said that ‘wholeheartedly’ condemn Chauvin.

READ: George Floyd Death: Trump Administration Finalising Executive Order On Police Reform

Chauvin ‘failed as human’

The police department also wrote that like them, Chauvin also took an oath to hold the sanctity of life most precious, however, the officers said that he ‘failed as a human’ and stripped Floyd of his dignity and life. The 14 officers who signed the letter also reportedly said that their sentiments were broadly held within the Minneapolis police department. Furthermore, the even described themselves as ‘not the union or the administration’.

READ: George Floyd Death: US Lawmaker Proposes Ending 'Qualified Immunity Act' In Senate

The officers said that they stand ready to listen and embrace the calls for change, reform and rebuilding. They even added that they are with the demonstrators and want to ‘move forward, work and regain’ the trust.

The support for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter has been pouring from different parts of the globe even as the world battles the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Protests have rocked not just parts of US, but demonstrations have been taking place in Netherlands, London, Manchester as well. George Floyd died in police custody and in viral footage, the Chauvin could be seen kneeling over Floyd’s neck while he was struggling for breath while being handcuffed. Demonstrators reportedly said that the focus of the protests is the alleged institutional bigotry in American police forces.

READ: George Floyd Death: US Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Remove Confederate Statues From Capitol

READ: George Floyd Death: Major Police Reforms Put In Motion Across United States