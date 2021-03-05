UK Police Rule Out Probe Into Martin Bashir's 1995 Princess Diana Interview

The London Metropolitan Police will not conduct an investigation into BBC’s infamous 1995 interview with Princess Diana. A probe into the interview was initiated by the Scotland Yard after Diana’s brother Earl Spencer accused Bashir of “deceitfully” obtaining the interview with the UK princess. Last year, BBC issued an official apology, which was rejected by Spencer, accepting that the journalist showed fake documents to get the scoop.

On March 4, Scotland Yard officially declared that they would not hold any further investigation into the matter. Speaking to international media reporters, agency spokesperson Commander Alex Murphy said that following a detailed assessment and in view of the advice that they received from Metropolitan Police lawyers, independent counsel and the Crown Prosecution Service, they have decided that it was not appropriate to do a criminal investigation into the case. He further added that like any other case, the probe could begin again if new evidence emerges.

Read: Diana Was Called 'Princess Diana' Then Why Kate Is Not Princess Kate?

Read: Diana Was Called 'Princess Diana' Then Why Kate Is Not Princess Kate?

The controversial 1995 interview

It was during this interview that Princess Diana publically spoke about her marriage falling apart. "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," she had said. In the infamous Panorama interview, the late British royal hinted at the influence which the now wife of Prince Charles, Camila had on him. The prince of Wales and Diana were officially divorced in August 1996 and a year later, the princess passed away.

Meghan wears Princess Diana's bracelet

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was seen wearing a diamond bracelet belonging to the late Princess of Wales Diana, as she appeared for an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The interview is scheduled to air on Sunday, March 7 at 8 P.M. Eastern on CBS. Seated alongside her husband, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, Markle in her first-ever primetime interview with her husband told Winfrey that the jewellery carried a special symbolism and was of a sentimental value to her as it belonged to Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana. Furthermore, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that the bracelet that she wore in the interview is the same that the couple selected the stones from in order to create Meghan's engagement ring.

Read: How Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Honored Princess Diana In Their Pregnancy Announcement

Read: Did Princess Diana Really Record Herself At The Phantom Of The Opera For Prince Charles?