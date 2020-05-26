UK PM Boris Johnson Announces All Non-essential Shops Will Reopen From June 15

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on May 25 that Britain could reopen all non-essential retail stores on June 15. Johnson reportedly said that if the virus cases remained constant it would allow all non-essential retail stores to reopen. UK Prime Minister also said that the opening of the stores would be dependent on the progress made by Britain up until June 15 in containing the coronavirus.

UK moving to 'Step Two'

As per reports, the United Kingdom has reported 262,547 positive coronavirus cases and has a nationwide death toll of 36,996 which is the highest coronavirus death count in all of Europe. Despite such a high number of coronavirus cases, the number of new cases has sharply declined in the past few weeks and Britain has reportedly passed the peak of the virus.

According to reports, the fall in new coronavirus cases also means that Britain will be able to reopen outdoor markets and schools for younger children from June 1 onwards. Johnson announced that due to the progress made by the British people in containing the virus, the country could move on to step two. He also added that the oldest children could all be back in school on June 15 as he has asked schools to gradually reopen.

Johnson regrets pain caused

Boris Johnson while speaking to British media claimed that he deeply regretted the confusion, anger and the pain that the British people felt due to the incident concerning his aide Cummings. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson’s government is facing accusations of hypocrisy as critics recollect that Scotland's former chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood had to resign because of similar violation last month after she travelled to her second home amid lockdown.

