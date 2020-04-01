UK Records Over 500 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours, Total Cases Soar To 29,474

In an unprecedented development of coronavirus outbreak in the UK, the country recorded its highest jump of deaths on April 1 as 563 people died of the infection in the last 24 hours. This now brings the total death toll of deadly COVID-19 in the UK to 2,352 with at least 29,474 confirmed cases. The announcement in the UK came as Spain recorded its highest death toll as well, with at least 589 casualties taking the total count to 9,053. Meanwhile, the death toll of the pathogen crossed 4,000 in the United States.

United Nations chief António Guterres warned all countries that the ongoing pandemic is the biggest challenge the world faced since Worl War II. He even said that the coronavirus outbreak could result in a recession “that probably has no parallel in the recent past”. The coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 44,136 lives worldwide as of April 1. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 203 countries and has infected at least 882,068 people. Out of the total infections, 185,067 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Test kits for UK found contaminated

While the UK recorded its highest death toll, it has also pledged to increase the number of tests it conducts every day. However, laboratories across Britain might receive the COVID-19 test kits later than expected as the key components which were ordered from other countries were reportedly found contaminated with coronavirus itself. According to British media reports, this revelation comes as questions surround the ministers and public health chiefs over Britain’s capacity to carry out tests in a larger capacity like other countries including United States, South Korea.

The British government has reportedly said that it plans to get at least 25,000 tests for COVID-19 every day by the end of April at the latest and it has even asked private firms to contribute in the test production. As the number of coronavirus infections in the country spike to 25,150 with at least 1,789 fatalities, Luxembourg-based manufacturer reportedly told the UK labs on March 30 that deliveries might be delayed as some parts were found contaminated with COVID-19. However, government sources told a British newspaper that the delivery of test kits should not significantly affect the country’s testing efforts.

