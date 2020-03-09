School Head Boy Hugs Meghan Markle During School Visit, Calls Her Beautiful

Meghan Markle made an unexpected appearance at Robert Clack Upper School in East London on March 6 where she talked about valuing, appreciating, and protecting women, international media reported. Meghan during her visit invited the school’s head boy, Aker Okoye to speak on the topic. However, the 16-year-old took everybody by surprise when he steamed in a for a big hug and kiss on the cheek. The Duchess of Sussex reportedly took it with gusto and returned the hug. According to reports, Okoye later speaking on the stage about the royal said that she really was “beautiful innit” adding that he had to speak the truth there.

Student also asks fellow students to appreciate women

In his speech he reminded people about the importance of International Women’s Day, international media reported. He added that the day was a reminder to everyone that women could do it all. He said that it was a message to all the boys that maybe March 8 was the day when they don’t look at women as objects.

Markle, talking about his experience reportedly said that it was an honour for her to be there among the “women of the future.” Speaking at the school she said, “You have your mothers, sisters, girlfriends, friends in your life, protect them. Make sure that they are feeling valued and safe. And let’s all just rally together to make International Women’s Day something that is not just on Sunday, but frankly feels like every day of the year.”

Prince Harry and Meghan get standing ovation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music, which celebrates the Royal Marines, for last time as Duke and Duchess on March 7. Prince Harry, Captain-General of the Royal Marines, arrived at the venue in South Kensington wearing Royal Marine officer's mess uniform. He was accompanied by his wife Meghan who reportedly wore a £1,295 red Safiya dress to match Harry’s uniform.

The couple took their seats in the royal box as the audience gave them a long round of applause and a standing ovation. It was the last event he attended as Captain-General of the Royal Marines, the position he took from his grandfather Prince Philip in 2017, as the couple is set to leave for Canada to start a new life.

