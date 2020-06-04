UK Rules Out Immediate Extradition Of Vijay Mallya, Reveals 'legal Issue Needs Resolution'

The British High Commission in India on Thursday, June 4, ruled out the possibility of businessman Vijay Mallya's early extradition. While noting that Mallya had lost his appeal against extradition and was refused leave to appeal to the UK Supreme Court, a spokesperson for the British High Commission mentioned that there was another legal matter that needed to be resolved before his extradition could be arranged as per the UK law. Highlighting that it was a confidential issue, the spokesperson refused to give a timeframe on how long this process would last.

At the same time, the British High Commission stressed that the UK wanted to deal with this as quickly as possible. Earlier in the day, sources in the CBI and ED informed Republic TV that there had been no communication from the UK authorities regarding Mallya's extradition. As per reports, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel is yet to sign the extradition order. It is also being speculated that the beleaguered businessman might opt for political asylum, which can delay the extradition proceedings.

HC dismisses Mallya's plea

Mallya faces serious charges of fraud and money laundering pertaining to the amount borrowed by Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) from several Indian banks. Mallya, who reached the UK in 2016 was out on bail since his initial arrest in April 2017. In 2019, he became the first person to be declared as a fugitive economic offender on a plea of the ED.

On April 20, the High Court of Justice of the UK dismissed his plea against his extradition to India. The Queen's Division Bench comprising Justices Irwin and Elisabeth Laing did not find merit in Mallya's appeal against the decision of Senior District Judge (SDJ) Arbuthnot of the Westminster Magistrates' Court to sending his case to the Home Secretary. In the verdict, the bench rejected the submission that the SDJ was wrong to find a prima facie case of conspiracy to defraud. Moreover, it held that there is a prima facie case of misrepresentation, conspiracy and money laundering on the part of Vijay Mallya. Thereafter, the UK High Court on May 14 rejected Mallya's plea to move the UK Supreme Court.