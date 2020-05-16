UK Teacher Runs Marathon In Crocs To Raise Funds For NHS Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

A UK teacher from Watford has run a distance farther than the London Marathon at his home in crocs to raise money for NHS. Rafferty Gunn managed to run 50km after he completed more than 7,000 lengths of his six-meter-long garden for a fundraiser for NHS paramedics battling the COVID-19 disease in the frontline.

Live-streamed on Instagram, the event required Gunn to complete the distance in five hours – and without breaks. This comes as the London Marathon, in which Gunn participated, was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Therefore, the Rickmansworth School teacher decided to cover the length of the marathon - 26.2 miles -in his crocs in the new challenge and ended up running 31 miles (50km).

With the hope that his friends and family were watching him and extended support along the way, he was left shocked by the number of people who tuned in and contributed towards his cause, a local media outlet reported. Also, to keep people as connected as possible, he allowed them to request songs so they could be blasted through a speaker he had set up and in return would ask for a small donation to his fundraising page for the medical staff.

Read: Cape Town Becomes Hotspot Of South Africa’s Coronavirus Pandemic

Read: NBA Coronavirus Testing Remains Primary Concern For League Officials Ahead Of Restart

Raised more than £11,000

Gunn was quoted as saying that he wore crocs out of “fairness” to pay solidarity to the NHS staff who were working long shifts. Further, he added, the medics completed shifts in “crocs” as they battled against coronavirus and treated the patients. The challenge was tough, to begin with, Gunn said, adding that he just kept going and towards the end, someone put on The Greatest Showman and he was in tears. Someone with one million followers shared my challenge, he added, as per media reports.

According to reports, Gunn took the challenge after was his sibling was recently hospitalised with severe dehydration and a kidney infection after working in “very challenging conditions”. Therefore, he set up a “Go Fund Me” page, and raised more than £11,000 funds which was dedicated to NHS Charities Together. Even before he started the challenge, he had managed to raise £6,000 as people watched from home and donated money. All the funds have been donated to the NHS, Gunn reportedly said. People needed to support the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic and after as well, the support just needed to continue, he added.

Read: California Crews Battle Wildfire And Coronavirus

Read: Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies Of Coronavirus