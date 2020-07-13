UK Tells Businesses To Prepare For Brexit Transition As It Launches Information Campaign

Britain has launched an information campaign urging businesses and individuals to prepare for the end of Brexit transition period as the government struggle to finalise a concrete trade deal with the European Union (EU). The advertisements for the new information campaign titled “The UK’s new start: let’s get going” will appear on TV, radio, billboards and online.

Last month, the UK government formally told the EU that it would not seek an extension to the post-Brexit transition period beyond December 31, 2020. British MP and Conservative leader Michael Gove chaired talks with EU leaders on June 12 and told the 27-member bloc that the time for an extension has passed.

On July 12, Gove reiterated that the UK will be leaving the single market and Customs Union at the year-end regardless of the type of agreement reached with the EU. He said that the end of the transition period will bring changes and significant opportunities for which everyone needs to prepare.

Read: UK Will Not Take Part In EU Vaccine Program; To Maintain Brexit Ideology

Stalemate over fisheries

Earlier, EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier held another round of talks with David Frost, an EU adviser to British PM, in London. Taking to Twitter, Barnier said that the negotiators are working hard to reach a fair deal with Britain, including fisheries issues and a level playing field. He added that “significant divergences” remain between the UK and the EU but they will continue working with patience, respect and determination.

Useful discussion (and nice dinner! 🐟) with @DavidGHFrost last night. The 🇪🇺 team will continue negotiating in good faith today. We are working hard for a fair agreement with the 🇬🇧, including on fisheries and a level playing field. https://t.co/JoG4cJ9wUC — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) July 8, 2020

The 27-member bloc has been demanding access to UK fishing waters but the UK has called it incompatible with Britain’s future status as an independent coastal state. Frost had said that the UK is fully committed to agreeing to the fishing provisions in line with the Political Declaration but can not agree on a deal that is “unbalanced” and against the interests of the UK fishing industry.

Read: Post-Brexit EU-UK Talks Reach Another Stalemate; Big Allegation Against Boris Government

Read: UK Begins Post-Brexit Free Trade Talks With Australia, New Zealand As 'next Big Step'